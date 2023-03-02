A technical pruning of the trees and the collection of waste in each of the streets of the OGB neighborhood of Valledupar, were part of the community initiative to improve safety and the environment in the sector.

The work was carried out thanks to the articulation of the Junta de Acción Comunal y Aseo del Norte, with the objective of clearing the different streets of this residential complex, where the lack of pruning of the trees prevented lighting and therefore increased risk for residents and visitors.

“A technical pruning was carried out on the tree planting of the central park, and on each of the streets. The first objective achieved was to improve the ornamentation in the neighborhood, in addition to contributing to the safety of its inhabitants, since the streets were dark due to the trees that even exceeded the electrical wiring”, informed Luis Hernán Soto, president of the Action Board Communal.

He stressed that Aseo del Norte sent a crew of twenty men, who for more than a week dedicated themselves to pruning and cleaning the neighborhood. In the same way, the company had a waste collector, in which the community deposited items that the toilet truck often does not take.

Now the next step is to negotiate with the Mayor of Valledupar, the replacement of lights and the lighting of some sectors that are in the dark.

For his part, Alex Thomas, a member of the Committee of Friends in OGB, stated that this type of action has been replicated in different neighborhoods of commune three, with the purpose of providing safety, hygiene and facilitating the solid waste collection process.

It had the support of Aseo del Norte as the entity in charge of waste collection and cleaning in the city. Now the community can be calmer with clear and clean streets, which provides security when traveling, he said.

Related