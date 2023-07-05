In the Valley there are vaccines available for covid-19

An invitation to Valle del Cauca people to complete their vaccination scheme against Covid-19 was made by the Valle del Cauca Health Secretariat.

According to this office, the Valley still has vaccines against this disease from the Janssen and Sinovac laboratories, and more vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are expected to arrive in July.

The Departmental Secretary of Health, María Cristina Lesmes, said that the department of Valle del Cauca has available vaccines against covid -19, developed by the Janssen and Sinovac laboratories, to complete schemes in children and people who have previously been immunized with these biological.

“We have some 800 Jansen vaccines and 52,000 Sinovac vaccines in the 40 municipalities, except for Cali and Buenaventura, which may have additional doses. This way we can vaccinate children and we can complete schemes of people who have used this biologic, but those who had the messenger RNA vaccine that is Moderna and Pfizer cannot complete schemes with this vaccine”.

Lesmes also specified that “the Prosecutor is right to make a call for attention. Last year we asked for a fifth dose to use some Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that expired without applying, the Ministry of Health authorized us the fifth dose, which they call a booster dose, and it is applied with some biologicals that do not exist: Pfizer and Moderna, they probably arrive in the month of July”, he assured.

The official indicated that the Ministry of Health is expected to provide more biologicals “because COVID has not gone away and now that we have a respiratory infection we have observed an increase in the number of cases, it is not an alarm, but remember that the covid will always be a respiratory disease that accompanies us and that like influenza have a vaccine and must be applied ”.

Achievements

María Cristina Lesmes said that Valle del Cauca managed to get around the time of the pandemic and had many lessons.

The secretary said that the department consolidated the Molecular Diagnostic Network for SARS-CoV2, made up of 25 laboratories, including the Departmental Laboratory of Public Health. For this effort made by the Government of the Valley, the National Institute of Health praised the timely service it provided during the pandemic.

Vaccination was key to managing to overcome covid.

“Although the health emergency is over, there has not been a closure organized by the World Health Organization after three years, we continue to have patients, there will continue to be deaths, but the crisis in the provision of health services in Colombia, in Valle del Cauca and in the world, it’s over,” said Lesmes.

“For everyone, the covid was, without a doubt, a great challenge. When the first case came with a traveler from Spain, we began a whole journey, a process of knowledge and responsibility knowing that we had to safeguard the lives of the people of Valle del Cauca in health and with social care,” recalled Governor Clara Luz Roldán, indicating that with teamwork, courage and leadership “we managed to get ahead as an Invincible Valley. We took advantage of and strengthened the human and technological capabilities of our health network.”

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

