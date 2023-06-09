In the village of El Cielo they have not ‘see’ the water for two months

The inhabitants of the village of El Cielo, belonging to the corregimiento of Valencia de Jesúsjurisdiction of Valledupar, called on the Mayor’s Office to solve the lack of water they have been suffering for two months.

The people stated that the situation is critical since they are a population with a high rate of poverty and They do not have the resources to buy water daily. Sometimes farm owners sell them or give them away depending on the case.

The problem began when the submersible turbine was damaged in the tank that supplies them with the precious liquid.

“We are affected because we have been without water for more than two months, there are sick children, the high temperatures are affecting us a lot and without water, worse, children miss school because we don’t have how to prepare the food. The turbines we had were donated by a private company, we have already submitted a request to the Mayor’s Office and they told us that they would help us, but we are still waiting”, said Kelly Johana Gutiérrez, a citizen of the town.

He also reported that a couple of times the municipal administration has sent them a tank with water, but it is not constant.