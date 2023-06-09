Home » In the village of El Cielo they have not ‘see’ the water for two months
News

In the village of El Cielo they have not ‘see’ the water for two months

by admin
In the village of El Cielo they have not ‘see’ the water for two months

The inhabitants of the village of El Cielo, belonging to the corregimiento of Valencia de Jesúsjurisdiction of Valledupar, called on the Mayor’s Office to solve the lack of water they have been suffering for two months.

The people stated that the situation is critical since they are a population with a high rate of poverty and They do not have the resources to buy water daily. Sometimes farm owners sell them or give them away depending on the case.

The problem began when the submersible turbine was damaged in the tank that supplies them with the precious liquid.

We are affected because we have been without water for more than two months, there are sick children, the high temperatures are affecting us a lot and without water, worse, children miss school because we don’t have how to prepare the food. The turbines we had were donated by a private company, we have already submitted a request to the Mayor’s Office and they told us that they would help us, but we are still waiting”, said Kelly Johana Gutiérrez, a citizen of the town.

He also reported that a couple of times the municipal administration has sent them a tank with water, but it is not constant.

See also  Leave the buffaloes free and to each other

You may also like

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

At the weekend it can crash again in...

The influence of Bukelismo in Latin America: An...

The millionaire that Nacional, DIM and Pereira have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy