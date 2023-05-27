In the world of Yayoi Kusama. The complete retrospective coming to Bilbao – World

Yayoi Kusama. Photo Yusuke Miyazaki I Courtesy Guggenheim Bilbao

– She is one of the most loved contemporary artists in the world , but few can say they really know Yayoi Kusama. The occasion – not to be missed – comes from the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, which will dedicate a complete retrospective to her from 27 June to 8 October. Made in collaboration with M+, Hong Kong,presents itself as a 360-degree exploration of the artist’s work, through 200 paintings, sculptures, performances, moving images, archival material and large environmental installations representative of his 70-year career.

From the first drawings made as a teenager during the Second World War to the most recent immersive works, the exhibition reconstructs the path that led to the hallucinatory and captivating universe of this very special artist. The themes favored by Kusama are highlighted, such as infinity, accumulation, connection with nature and the cosmos, death, but also the force of life and art as therapy. We start from the self-portraits, central to the work of an artist with a strong urge for self-affirmation, to then dive into her famous expanses of polka dots and admire live the iconic pumpkins that with animist sensibility, Kusama identifies with a sort of benevolent vegetable spirit as well as a reflection of one’s soul.

Alongside the best-known works, we will also find pieces that are very distant from the style we usually associate with this artist, and which nevertheless are able to tell us a lot about her history, her ideas and the evolution of her sensibility: a painting from 1954 which depicts the explosion of the atomic bomb, for example, or the painted mannequins of the cycle Self-Obliteration (1966-74), or works in padded fabric and soft sculptures such as those of Death of a Nerve (1976), where the author expresses her point of view on life after death.



Today, Kusama appears to many as an innocuous pop artist, but that wasn’t always the case. Her works, at the beginning of a disruptive novelty, caused a stir in Japan as in the West and, towards the end of the 1960s, the painter developed radical artistic ideas and practices. Emigrated to the United States, Kusama took a stand against the war in Vietnam and in favor of gay rights, denounced racial and gender discrimination: her provocative performances created scandal due to the nudes exhibited, but also the caustic parodies of politics American. The exhibition dedicates an entire section to this period, which sees the artist experimenting with fashion design, audiovisuals, lights and expanded cinema.



Success, the real one, for Yayoi will only arrive at the age of sixty, around 1988. Since then, she will conceive her work as an artist as a healing suffering for the benefit of herself and others. “I create art for the healing of all humanity,” she says, and the works of the new millennium will amplify this message. In 2009 Kusama kicks off the largest series of her career, which will end in 2021. Widely represented in Bilbao, My Eternal Soul consists of 900 cheerful and colorful paintings, which are distinguished by their palette, patterns and an unusual square format. We will also find the latest series on display Everyday I Pray for Love, created during the pandemic by the now over ninety-year-old artist. “Oh time. Stop for a moment. I have much more work to do. There are so many things I want to express,” writes Yayoi.



Finally, the large installation will also arrive at the Guggenheim Infinity Mirrored Room – A Wish for Human Happiness Calling from Beyond the Universe from 2020, so far exhibited only at the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Tokyo: a magical room of mirrors apparently without borders, where the artist transforms his hallucinations into mystical visions, giving the impression of sinking into the stardust of an infinite universe.

And to those who wish to further deepen their knowledge of this extraordinary artist, the Bilbao museum will dedicate meetings and conferences, as well as the screening of the documentary Kusama-Infinity by Heather Lenz (2018).



