"In the world there is a Bukelemania"

"In the world there is a Bukelemania"

In a television interview with France 24, the Vice President of the Republic, Félix Ulloa, highlighted that during the 2023 Ibero-American Summit, several countries have highlighted the security policies implemented in El Salvador during the Government of President Nayib Bukele, which have achieved the transformation of the country.

“Right now in the world there is a Bukelemania, so of course the image of President Bukele generates a lot of sympathy and more than any criticism,” Ulloa emphasized.

On the other hand, the vice president stated that: “In the area of ​​security, we have offered the entire process of our citizen security projects, plans, and programs, beginning with the master plan called the Territorial Control Plan, which consists of 7 stages.”

Likewise, Vice President Ulloa reported that countries such as: Haiti, Peru, Honduras, and other countries have made visits to El Salvador with the objective of learning about the security model.

With the implementation of the Territorial Control Plan (PCT), El Salvador has achieved great changes in terms of security and has become the safest country in America, allowing it to be a benchmark in the region and also allowing many countries to seek to adopt this measure in their territories.

