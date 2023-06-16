in the worst scenario, it claims almost $50,000 million

In 2017, the Valledupar Public Services Company, Emdupar, entered into a business collaboration contract with Radian to help improve their ‘poor’ collection. This November 30, the contract expires and the most likely thing is that the company will not renew it.

Through a report, the same Superintendence of Public Services concluded that Radian failed to meet the collection figures. From 2018 to 2021, the company promised raise about $216 billion, however, the actual collection was $161 billion, a difference of $45.950 million pesos.

However, Radian filed a direct claim against the company for alleged breach of contract. In the worst scenario for Emduparthe private company claims almost $50,000 million.

“If there is no agreement between the parties, the case goes to court, who resolve civil contracts. Radian has a reading of the contract and they claim that the deficiencies were from the company, but they have not fulfilled the agreed investments”, pointed out an insider of the contract.

In this case, it will be the lawyers of the Superintendency of Public Services those in charge of defining the scope of Radian’s complaint. Although first they will try to reach an agreement.

NEW ALLY

On November 30, if the company is not liquidated, the Superintendency he will look for a new ally so that it fulfills the functions of Radian.

Pablo Jaramillo, inspecting agent, confirmed that there is a possibility that the collection, reinstatement, service outage, etc.pass into the hands of a public company, such as the aqueduct of Cartagena, Bucaramanga or EPM.

Why doesn’t Emdupar do it directly? According to Jaramillo, because it is expensive. “We are looking for this to be outsourced to a public company. The wage and benefit factor of the workersand Emdupar is too tall”.

