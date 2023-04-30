In these times, romantic poetry prevails: Luz Mary Giraldo

Tomorrow is the opening of the Bogota International Poetry Festival, in its 31st edition, with a full literary agenda that will be attended by the poet Luz Mary Giraldo, guest director. She spoke with EL NUEVO SIGLO and highlighted the presence of women in this meeting of invited poets not only from Colombia, but from other countries, such as Patricia Díaz Bialet and Mercedes Roffé, from Argentina; Shelly Bhoil from Brazil, America Gabriela Merino from Chile, Laura Garavaglia and Raffaela Fazio from Italy; Jean Karen from Mexico, Aleyda Quevedo from Ecuador, Marina Irkalla from Peru and Martha Canfield from Uruguay, among others.

Giraldo also mentioned that on behalf of Colombia, Lucía Donadío, Camila Melo, Patricia Ariza, Eugenia Sánchez Nieto, Elsa Cristina Posada, Martha Castañeda, Fabián Rodríguez, Fabio Jurado, Carlos Torres, Piedad Bonnett, Juan Manuel Roca, Amalia Moreno and Fátima will be present. Velez.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: What will this edition of the festival be like?

LUZ MARY GIRALDO: For me it is an honor be invited and participate in this extensive programming, which begins this May 1 and 2. This time it has something very important and that is that the participants are all women poets, there are about 30 of them between nationals and internationals. The first thing is to highlight that this May 1 we will have a live concert at FILBo, with the Malamba group. A book published by the Caro y Cuervo Institute will also be presented. We are also going to pay homage to the poet Gustavo Alonso Garcés.

ENS: This edition is loaded with tributes to women, why is it?

LMG: This year it will be from homage to homage, both in poetry and in music. In particular, to recognize women with the presentation of books, meetings with authors, and it will be until the month of June with 30 of them featured from various countries.

ENS: Is this the first time that it has been done with the intention of recognizing women?

LMG: In all editions we have had female and male poets. However, in this edition of the festival we consider paying a kind of tribute to all of them. It seems to me that it is very important to highlight them in this international poetry meeting in Bogotá, an event that is supported by the Ministry of Culture and the National Concertation program.

ENS: How is Colombian literature projected in this gathering of poets?

LMG: It has been very important due to the presence of international poets from different countries and even from different languages. We have realized that poetry prevails in a romantic language. So this being able to meet and confront it between Colombian poets and those from other countries allows us to know and hear the living voice of the authors, to know what is being written and what the poets are talking about. This has such a wide projection that an editorial edition is even released every year, a magazine with poems by the invited authors, so this allows a very important projection both with those here and with those who come from abroad.

ENS: How have you seen the role of poetry in Colombia in recent decades?

LMG: I perceive that there is a great constellation of literary voices, of search. I dare to say that the poets are the ones who are leading poetry and the avant-garde, those writers who were born between the 70s, 80s and 90s, who are showing that we are a very important poetic power. Somehow poetry exposes the writing of women since María Mercedes Carranza and for this reason we are going to hold a seminar with specialists in her name. We are going to have this seminar from May 15 to 19 with the voices of academic men.

ENS: Do you mean that women are the ones who are raising their voices in Colombian literature?

LMG: Completely. There are many women poets who are exhibiting and we see it well at FILBo and at the International Poetry Meeting of Without Borders. But we can also say that in the narrative women are standing out in the novel, in the plastic arts, in the cinema, in production, even from the academic point of view. We see that some publishers are run by women and what is happening right now in Colombia and in the world is very interesting.

ENS: At this moment who do you recommend reading?

LMG: I still recommend the classics, we must go back to the lyrics of Mercedes Carranza, to Olga Elena Mateos, who turns 90 this year; Dora Castellanos, Maruja Vieira and also Piedad Bonnett, who turned 100 years old. It is very important that in this century we have very good authors.

ENS: What are the literary trends that are emerging in Colombia?

LMG: There are many trends; They talk about nature, landscapes, the city, the world crisis, decadence, values, the family world, giving meaning to life, a search. Now in Colombia there is much talk about the history of our country, about the war. For example, Yolanda Sánchez, an author who always has in her poetry the pain of violence, that tear; or Luz Elena Cordero herself. They are authors who have a presence in all this crisis of the sense of tearing, the themes are many and they are the same ones that were talked about before in the 18th century, but we are very interested in looking at the awareness of the conflictive world, of the contemporary world.

BOX

From Ibagué

Luz Mary Giraldo was born in Ibagué. She is a poet, essayist, anthologist and university professor, writer-in-residence at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. She has published anthologies of children’s literature, short stories by Colombian authors and Spanish and Spanish American poets, multiple reviews of Colombian storytellers, and essay books on Colombian literature. She has received the East-West Academy International Poetry Prize (Romania, 2013); honorable mention at the Poetry Night Festival in Curtea de Arges (Romania, 2016); the LASA-Monserrat Ordóñez International Award (2012) for the anthologies “They tell. From the Colony to our days” (1998) and “They tell. Contemporary storytellers” (2010, 2013); the Casa Silva National Poetry Award Poetry as a House (2011); honorable mention in the International Essay Award Andrés Bello Agreement (2000) for her book “Written Cities”, which was awarded a National Literature Grant from the Ministry of Culture (1999), and honorable mention in research by the District Institute of Culture (2004).