It was the hour in which the town died devoured by its own silence. The embers of the sun dominated its burning in the highest part of the sky, giving a shine to the leaves of the trees as a harbinger of the rains that would come in April.

From time to time, as the only vestige of life, with heartbreaking sadness trembled the vibrato of the king of chicken coops, responded instantly by the throat of other roosters there in the last courtyards.

It was the first afternoon. Suddenly, in that town crippled with boredom, the noise of eager footsteps was heard in the street. Four policemen herded thirteen adults who wore the purple tunic of the penitents of the Brotherhood of Jesus.

AN ACCUSATION

The accusation was ugly. It was learned that, when the procession of the previous night ended, some Nazarenes had loaded an arroba of chopped meat that was stretched out on a rope in the courtyard of the Police. A snitch had given the information of the backyard where the stalks of the robbery were burning.

The news of the penitents in jail flew with wings of absurd news, from door to door and went through the patios. Then, the people came out and headed towards the Police station. The branches of the trees of the houses that faced the courtyard of this one were occupied by a girl who, from there, watched the detainees who did not fit in a two-by-two dungeon, and stood silent with the Nazarene hood thrown over the face to cover the shame.

But the boys, like a gang of apes, shuffled names according to the appearance of the prisoner: “That one in the corner, because of the papujo, he looked like Faustino Ochoa; that that rundown could be Roberto Rosado; that that cascurvo was ‘Fidelito’ Urdiales; that that culichupao and lame would be ‘Cheíto’ Romero”.

In small towns the news travels fast and involves a lot of people.

PILGRIM MONTERO ARRIVED

There was already a crowd in front of the Police station, when Peregrino Montero, the captain of the Nazarenes, appeared with the Bible and a Penal Code. He had the overwhelming prestige of being an expert in law from when he was a court clerk in a city, and because he recited lines from a pope’s encyclical, which gave him the air of a scholar in matters of priests, Latin labyrinths, and aphorisms. of lawyers.

His figure embossed with fat like that of a Renaissance cardinal, did not go with the Lenten fast. He crossed the threshold of the Police with stony breath, which revealed the state of holy anger in him. He took a seat with an angry gesture.

The crowd arrived with stools and umbrellas. Others tied the ends of the scarf to use it as a hat that covered them from the dictatorship of the sun. Everyone anxiously awaited the voice of the defense, which would be none other than the one that would come out of the authorized throat of Peregrino Montero.

MANY CURIOUS

The Easter hawkers were now there. The ice cream cart; that of cotton candy; the one with the crispetas; the girl’s A lady blew a stove with a pot lid to assemble her frying pans, and the roulette man arrived with his table and his oilcloth tablecloth with the figures of a rose, a dwarf, a clown and other monicongos.

Someone suggested bringing the horn from Julio Luque’s canteen to broadcast the debate, to which the Commissioner was opposed, but the defendant for the inmates cut him off with a Ciceronian gesture of his hand, and then said: “With respect that I owe to your authority, I remind you that the voice of the people, the voice of Godthat is, the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Reluctantly, the Commissioner then agreed to bring the loudspeaker from ‘La Chispa’, Julio’s cantina.

Wanderer’s voice was now powerful through the speaker. His forensic prayer began with an invocation when, raising his hands and eyes to heaven, he exclaimed: Arise, O Lord, and I will judge your cause!

Then smugly he cast a glance over the silent crowd of the audience who heard his words. Then she did the translation, adding: “Rise up, Lord, and judge your case!”

THE ARGUMENTS OF THE DEFENSE

He later argued that the accusation attacked the basis of the Concordat between the Vatican and the Government because it violated respect for Catholic communities. He maintained that the inmates ate that meat stolen from the Police yard, only as guests to that feast by one of the Nazarenes and this, in turn, invited by someone outside the Community of Jesus, had brought the others, but because there was a close degree of blood kinship with that first inviter, he was not obliged to testify against himself, or against a relative, according to the principle of law no one is bound to accuse himself. In addition, he invoked in doubt for the accusedwhich means that the doubt is resolved in favor of the defendant.

He claimed that there was no crime in fragrant because they were not surprised at the time of the robbery and that is why this case was an arbitrary detention that could not stand a plea of habeas corpus.

He argued that the Commissioner was the hierarchical head of the police station and therefore violated the legal principle no one can be a judge in his own casewhose translation is that no one can be a judge and a party, and therefore he challenged him as an unsuitable authority to hear the matter.

OTHER TROUBLES

Peregrino Montero had been developing these topics for two hours with the tone of an offended tribune, but he had to suspend twice because a dog fight was taking place outside, fighting in a jumble of roars and teeth, rioting the people with shouts of betting money.

Later, two women were the cause of filthy phrases, romps and disheveled, in a melee on the ground because of a badly shared husband.

The Commissioner learned that the priest of the place had sent a letter of complaint to the bishop of the Vicariate, and that he had relayed it by telephone to the capital, to the Apostolic Nuncio himself, who was preparing to leave a note of protest before the high government .

In addition, it was said that all the Nazarenes of the town were going on a hunger strike for the violation of the dignity of their brotherhood brothers. It was also said that ‘María la Bandida’, Héctor Merlano’s truck, was coming, crowded with journalists batoned by Carlos Quintero and Armando Gnecco to cover that scandalous story.

It was a dispute where mischief reigned in the middle of Holy Week.

COMMISSIONER’S DECISION

The Commissioner was blowing his nose into a handkerchief, an indication of his nervousness. He had come from a foreigner to that hot town to sit as a judge and graduate as a lawyer at an ancient Dominican university.

It was his first case and even his cheeks had the blush of sapodilla, as is typical of people who live in the highlands of the cordilleras. He was convinced that the Nazarenes were the perpetrators of the robbery, but this parish affair was taking a bad face, and there was only a weak indication against them because nothing refuted their alibis of being at the bonfire site for a third invitation.

He then wanted to put an end to all this matter for which he sensed a complication if he continued without giving him an immediate solution. Then, when no one expected it, he sentenced bluntly: “In the name of justice, I declare the charges unproven and order that the prisoners be released.”

ANOTHER ALLEGATION

Having said this verdict, a woman in an apron cinched at the waist appeared in the street and pushing her way to the door of the Police. Loudly to overcome the murmur of her sudden appearance, she shouted: “I call for justice! I want these scoundrels of Nazarenes to pay me the five pesos they promised me to roast the meat.”

The Commissioner showed a wide smile. The main evidence had finally appeared to convict the inmates of the famous robbery. Then he spoke: “The case is reopened to examine other evidence! “

But Peregrino Montero came out on top: “Nanai cucas, Commissioner! You already handed down a sentence. I invoke the legal principle of not twice in the same, which means not twice for the same thing. This matter is the matter decided, that is: case judged. We already have sovereign justice!”

The Commissioner shook his head from side to side in a helpless gesture. In truth, it was res judicata because it was a single instance matter. Instantly, remorseful for his reckless decision and his own weakness in the case he had closed, he did not notice that he was still there before the speaker of the canteen that broadcast the debate, and for that reason he was surprised when he heard his own voice in it, which also all heard, when he said. “In this homeland of rogues even the laws cheat”!

The sun, sunk in the horizon, gave its last reflection in the highest clouds, coloring them with clots of blood.

The Commissioner then wandered through the streets of the town pondering the events of the afternoon. He had studied laws to worship the truth as the end of justice, but now he understood that the realities went against his idealistic books. He felt a whiplash when he remembered Father Vaccaro, his Ethics professor, when he repeated in the chair: “Justice must be done even when the heavens fall apart.” He further deduced that he would lose his commission as Commissioner for his impulsive last words in that lawsuit, and he took it as a just punishment for the dazed fear when he handed down his ruling.

“Justice must be done even when the heavens fall apart”: Father Vaccaro.

He felt better after these conjectures and a while later, with less weight in his soul, his steps, up the street, began to dissolve in the bitumen of the night. (Las Trinitarias country house, La Mina, Sierra Nevada territory).

RODOLFO ORTEGA MONTERO/SPECIAL FOR THE PYLON