Former commander of the Air Force considers that the Casa de Nariño strategy based on interdiction and attacking the economic resources of drug traffickers is not enough.

The new president of the Colombian Association of Retired Officers of the Military Forces, Acore, General (r) Guillermo León León, affirmed that there is no clarity in the policy against drug trafficking of the Petro government, to the point that the country could end the four-year period with 300,000 hectares of coca.

He also referred to the state of public order, where he considered that due to its deterioration, the country once again experienced events that had not been recorded for two decades.

THE NEW CENTURY: What is your opinion on the state of security in the country?

Guillermo Leon Leon: There are events and situations that occur throughout the country that compromise the security of Colombians such as the number of massacres, the number of murders of social leaders that does not stop, acts of violence that imply compromises where members of our Public Force, attacks on our bases or patrols that are on security tasks over the country’s energy resources.

This demonstrates in some way a complete alteration of public order, where we are experiencing events that had not occurred in Colombia for more than two decades.

I believe that there are enormous challenges in which the National Government has to pay special attention and take the necessary measures to maintain and recover control of the territory.

THE NEW CENTURY: Do you think that the constant murder of uniformed men at the hands of armed groups can somehow demoralize the Military Forces and the Police?

Guillermo Leon Leon: Rather than talk about demoralization, I would mention some events that may affect the combat morale of the troops. I would like to point out the following: the issue of welfare, for example, at the beginning of this year there was a freezing of what were the housing subsidies for active officers and non-commissioned officers.

In my opinion, this affects morale in the sense that there is an expectation for these people to have the resources to purchase their homes, which are somehow affected by the effect of inflation. This is an effect that is worth putting on the table because it can affect the morale of the Military Forces and the Police.

On the other hand, I see some elements that can affect combative morale, such as the case of the total peace process, because it does not have clarity, because it has some turns in terms of government policies, because they have not remained uniform, but rather that have varied

All of this also generates a bit of confusion, uneasiness for the troops when operating and that may somehow have an affectation that must be reviewed.

THE NEW CENTURY: What is it referring to?

Guillermo Leon Leon: I am referring to events, for example, when compliance with the Presidential Decree on total peace began, where initially it was said that it was with five groups, including the ELN, but later that guerrilla mentioned that they had not reached an agreement and stopped at that moment that agreement and that decree is repealed.

But in practice, when one goes to the field, one encounters circumstances that can and do affect the operations of the Public Force, when they arrive in sectors where more than one of these groups is present.

These illegal organizations converge in areas where illicit economies persist and it makes it very difficult to identify or comply when there are no clear protocols, when there is no verification commission that is complying in detail to be able to supervise if it is being complied with. the ceasefire and that, obviously, is affecting and can generate some demoralization in the troops.

Fight against drug trafficking

THE NEW CENTURY: If there is no forced eradication, can coca leaf crops be increased in the country?

Guillermo Leon Leon: There is still no clear drug policy. There was talk of the suspension of the eradication of crops and that this was not going to be carried out until a transition to a substitution program was achieved that would make it possible to ensure an income for the peasants, which would overcome the need to be resorting to the leaf of the coke

It is worth mentioning that this policy will increase crops. It already had a growth trend from the government of President Juan Manuel Santos, since the agreements also somehow encouraged an increase in these crops, and that is why they have been on the rise.

Now with this measure of this Government and with this approximation, that will continue to stimulate the cultivation of the leaf.

THE NEW CENTURY: So what could happen?

Guillermo Leon Leon: Although coca leaf crops had increased exponentially since 2016, to date this impact in terms of consumption or demand in the United States is not the same and is 30%. So today is not the priority.

On the other hand, according to the information that has been given by some analysts, coca leaves are not being bought from the peasants today. This can be due to two reasons: one is that demand is saturated, we would say at this time; and the second is that the organizations of this transnational crime already have certain industrial-type crops, of large extensions and, therefore, they do not resort to buying from small growers.

But, what is certain at the end of the day is that with these measures the cultivation of coca leaves in Colombia will continue to increase and, surely, it may reach up to 300,000 hectares.

THE NEW CENTURY: What is your opinion of the government’s anti-drug strategy?

Guillermo Leon Leon: The Government has established its strategy in two lines. One is interdiction and the second is combating the illegal economies of drug trafficking and other crimes such as illegal mining.

I don’t think it’s enough, I think the Executive will have to reconsider this strategy later because I think a greater decision is required to be able to control the issue of drug trafficking and attack in other aspects and not only in these two that I have mentioned.

submission law

THE NEW CENTURY: What do you think of the bill to subdue high-impact criminal groups?

Guillermo Leon Leon: From Acore, we have some concerns that we have expressed. One of them is the issue of the principle of opportunity as stated by prosecutor Barbosa, because it would benefit the crime of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime, and this means that sentences of only eight years would be applied to those responsible for crimes against humanity and the release of criminals who they are already paying penalties for behaviors contrary to the Penal Code.

This ultimately becomes an amnesty and I think it would be serious because of the crimes that it would be covering and where this amnesty would originate.

The second thing is that the articles would allow criminals to keep large fortunes obtained illegally. Talking about 10,000 legal minimum wages, they are enormous fortunes that would generate the idea that someone who is bad or someone who deviates from the Law will be fine at the end of the day with wealth that many Colombians honestly do not even have the possibility of to win by working all the way.

The third element is related to restorative justice, we would say that it does not appear or is given the prominence that it should have and is seen more as a complement to the criminal sentences that would be applied. I think that it is an element that generates concern that there is no restorative justice as a central and additional axis that the State would not have the capacity today, to ensure that in the end this measure fulfilled its task and its function.

Another element that worries us is that the rights of the victims are not guaranteed. As long as there are no measures of truth, justice, reparation and non-repetition, no mechanisms are seen in the project to guarantee the rights of the victims.