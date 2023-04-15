Since April 4, Deutsche Telekom has been rewarding long-standing customers with a loyalty bonus. If you also order a mobile phone offer from Telekom in addition to your landline tariff, between 100 and 500 euros beckon as a special advantage for loyal customers. The bonus will be credited to your mobile phone bill and deducted from the monthly basic fee. We explain how you can secure the loyalty bonus.

Maximum loyalty bonus of EUR 500 for long-standing Telekom fixed-line customers

Already in the first year of the contract, Telekom fixed-line customers who book a “MagentaMobil” XS to XL mobile phone contract with a 24-month contract period receive a loyalty bonus of 100 euros. Have you been a Telekom customer for a long time? For each additional year of contract, the Bonn-based group grants you an additional 25 euros. Customers who have been using a Telekom landline contract for more than 15 years receive the maximum loyalty bonus of EUR 500.

Simply book a MagentaMobil tariff (XS to XL) with MagentaEINS and a 24-month term to your MagentaZuhause fixed network tariff on the Telekom website and benefit from the invoice credit.

Loyalty bonus is offset against monthly mobile phone costs – note exceptions

As part of the loyalty bonus, monthly basic fees for the main mobile phone contract, the provision price, connection prices, roaming costs or costs for additional options booked are charged. If the loyalty bonus has been used up, the regular monthly price of the selected mobile phone tariff applies.

MagentaEINS advantage when combining landline and mobile communications

If you use both a landline and a mobile phone tariff from Telekom, you can enjoy the MagentaEINS advantage. The monthly basic fee for the mobile phone tariff is permanently reduced by 5 euros. Depending on the tariff, you also get double or unlimited data volume.

Important: If you are already using the MagentaEINS benefit from Telekom, i.e. you have already combined landline and mobile communications, you will not receive the loyalty bonus. In addition, a cash payment is not possible.

