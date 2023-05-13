In this way you can use cloves to strengthen hair

Use cloves and you will see how your hair will begin to strengthen in a few weeks. Put this home remedy into practice!

This ingredient is ideal for thickening hair, giving it vitality and strength, it is cloves, a spice with great benefits.

Hair care is extremely essential if you want a long, abundant and full of life mane. However, keeping said mane shiny, silky and generally well-groomed is a bit of a chore.

In the same way, one of the causes that make hair lose vitality is constant exposure to the sun, the heat of the iron and the dryer, and even a poor diet. When you don’t have a hair routine, the strands can look damaged and dry.

In effect, when having mistreated hair, it begins to grow slower than normal and can give way to damaged ends or greater damage to the scalp. However, today there are varieties of home remedies that can avoid this problem.

Clove-based home remedy to strengthen hair

This ingredient helps prevent hair loss and manages to make hair silky and healthy. Also, it repairs it, so it contributes to its growth.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of cloves

3 cinnamon sticks

2 cups of water

Steps to follow

In a pot, boil the cloves together with the cinnamon sticks and the water for 10 minutes. After the time, turn off the heat and let cool until it comes to room temperature. Put the mixture in a spray bottle. Spray the toner on the scalp at night. The next morning, rinse as usual. Apply three times a week to notice noticeable results.

Follow this procedure for a month, you will notice better results, including stronger and more abundant hair.

