In Trento pro bear procession to ask for the release of Jj4 and M49 – Trentino AA/S

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MAY 21 – A procession crossed the streets of Trento demanding freedom for the Gaia-Jj4 bear and the M49 bear and “the implementation of measures aimed at peaceful coexistence”.



The demonstration, organized by the activists of the StopCasteller campaign, saw 500 participants according to the organizers. The procession started from Piazza Dante and ended at Parco delle Albere. “Against the slogans of death and to re-establish a minimum of truth about what is happening in Trentino we are in the square today and we will also be on May 25th, the day of the TAR ruling on the bears locked up in the Casteller”, reads a note .



“Yesterday’s square, where many local politicians spoke – the activists said referring to the demonstration against bears – unequivocally showed the violence and hypocrisy of hunters and breeders, who while demanding ‘Enough blood and enough death ‘ are actually calling for the death of bears and wolves and, in fact, hoping for a new extinction of protected species. Addicted to the serial and programmed death to which they condemn the animals they raise, they would like to add that of the few wild animals that still inhabit our woods and who are already struggling to survive due to the severe deprivation of spaces and habitats”. “But even more serious – underlined StopCasteller – is that these death requests are collected by politics which, to please the electorate, instead of defending wildlife, institutionalizes this violence and disguises it as a crusade for public safety. To the mayors present in the square, praised for their ‘hidden’ work, we ask what are the measures adopted by their municipalities to protect this safety. Why are they still without anti-bear bins? How many meetings with citizens and school activities have they had to increase awareness and reduce accidents? We can answer: nothing”. (HANDLE).

