Never a Christmas star was the harbinger of so much city bustle as the one that will not light up near the Baptistery of the Duomo. But this could only happen in a city that historically loves Bacchus and Venus so much but does not like to contradict the Church very much.

The fact is: a post on Facebook that controversially called into question the city Curia was enough for the world of commerce to go into turmoil, the mobile phones began to ring left and right, the doors of the shops open and close pushed by those who entered and asked: “But have you read?”

Protagonist (despite himself?) Of this chaos is Andrea Penzo Aiello, until yesterday president of Veneto Imprese Unite, an association from which he resigned yesterday afternoon, not without a good dose of spite. It all started with a post of him on his personal profile.

After praising those in the association who are working hard to create the Christmas lights and raise funds, he vents: “To involve the Cathedral and also beautify the square that will host the main religious services related to Christmas for free, we asked the Diocese for the possibility to place a large star (and post the photo, ndr) which recalled the nativity between the Baptistery and the church. No hindrance for the faithful, no out of place figure, no expense for the Diocese as it was fully paid for by businesses. But this morning, after an initial telephone response, we received the email that does not allow us the space for the installation ».

It could have ended there, but it will be the disappointment, it will be the anger for a good proposal thrown away, Aiello raises the ball: “Considering that there is no objective impediment or any problem that could be generated, I naively think that the prohibition depends on the the fact that we did not propose to pay compensation to the diocese itself “.

Open up heaven. Seven “likes”, one comment, but a tidal wave of transversal reactions within the many followers and associates. Someone calls him too. “Even someone who said he was close to the Curia” underlines Aiello who reiterates to everyone: “My thought, my profile, I don’t delete anything”. In the end it is Imprese Unite that asks to cancel, but he pulls it straight and in response sends an e-mail of resignation from the association, “to continue to be free to talk to my head – perhaps with a few less communication errors – and so as not to embarrass the associates and the association »he also writes on Fb. Veneto Imprese Unite meanwhile is trying to distance itself from the post, but above all from the allusion to money: «Words that express only the personal thought of Aiello. The association does not share ». Will a new president arrive at Christmas under the tree? Meanwhile, ad interim Giada Di Cosimo. But the star? It was also beautiful.