TREVISO. A “Garden of the Angels”At the Maggiore cemetery of San Lazzaro. A new place, intended for the burial and memory of children who died at an early age, with monumental trees, shrubs and places for meditation. It is the project approved and inserted in the agreement between Municipality of Treviso and Priula Consortium which will lead to an important redevelopment intervention inside the Monumental.

The camp for children buried until 1998, located in the north-west, will be decommissioned to create a redeveloped section with new trees, paths, spaces and burials.

The Garden will rise in the field located in the central part of the eastern portion of the cemetery, where there are 83 burials of the children buried since 1999. The portion not yet occupied by the burials will instead provide an elliptical arrangement around the two places of meditation, with medium-sized essences and a seating system.

The “Garden of the Angels” is “a dutiful intervention, a project carried out also by listening to the words of a parent affected by a recent bereavement” he said the mayor Conte. The commissioner for public works was involved in the first person Sandro Zampese: «I thank the Rotary Club of Treviso and a private person for having contributed to this praiseworthy initiative, a decent space for the prayers of the families who have their children in the cemetery ».

The works will be completed by October 31 to make it open on November 2, the day of the Commemoration of the Dead, specifies the administration that will intervene and embellish in one of the most moving and sweet places of the Maggiore cemetery. –

