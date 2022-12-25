To protect the walls, and fully exploit the full potential of Treviso’s bastion system, remove the cars from the skating rink and transform the rest area into a green area like the adjacent paradise peninsula. This is the proposal launched yesterday by the Alliance of associations, a union of all the acronyms that have fought for the protection of the sixteenth-century fortification in the last three years and after winning the battle with the Municipality for the cancellation of the project for the underground skating rink park, now raise the mail.

The video and the request for intervention

The proposal was made explicit yesterday in the Benetton Foundation, which has always been a privileged theater for the debate on the city walls, and yesterday chosen for the launch of a promotional video created by the associations with the collaboration of the videomaker Sebastien Palù precisely on the protection of the ramparts system. In the six minutes of the short all the representatives of the Alliance associations speak (Italia Nostra, Treviso Sotterranea, Fai, Rotary, Friends of Museums, Auser People’s University, Treviso University) who, walking along beautiful views of the walls, underline how «an ugly modernity is depriving the city of its historical peculiarity”, and how the “profound deterioration” of the fortification, “is compromising the future of the bastion system. “The time to act is now.”

Off the skating rink

«The parking lot degrades the monumentality of the walls and has deprived us of 500 years of history» says the president of Italia Nostra Paola Crucianelli in the video, indicating how not far away, the “Paradise Peninsula” is a «natural oasis of water and greenery that enhance the walls. How can we accept this degrading comparison? It is these stupendous green areas that must act as a guide for the valorisation of the bastion system. Just persevere in the mistakes of the past, let’s eliminate the ugliness, let’s favor the beauty”. Crucianelli, as spokesperson for all the associations, recalls how the Alliance’s insistence has made it possible to raise attention to the walls «by eliminating the underground parking project which would have created an irreversible wound. But our dream,” she announces, “is even more ambitious today: to eliminate the parking lot and restore the ancient moat to restore the dignity they deserve to the walls.”

The Municipality extends its hand, but holds back

In the front row of the Benetton Foundation, the mayor Mario Conte and the councilor for public works Sandro Zampese extended a love to the Alliance, on the strength of a 6 million euro Pnrr project launched by the administration (also on the basis of the requests of the associations ), which aims to enhance not only the “bastion system” but its history, its underground routes, its historic waterways. And the paternity of the stop at the underground skating rink is claimed, an “inherited and removed project” underlines Conte. But about the cancellation of the park? Here they try to curb spirits. «We’ll see» limits itself to commenting on the Municipality which has yet to officially close the skating rink match with Parcheggi Italia and understand how to manage the future of the rest area along Viale Cairoli.

the redevelopment of the blocks

“Our project is extensive and must be completed by March 2026” underlines the councilor for public works Sandro Zampese, “we have the will to renovate and rebuild wherever possible”. In fact, one also imagines recreating the pit in the walls between the Fra’ Giocondo gate and Caccianiga. The tender for the design of the redevelopment work will be closed at the beginning of the year. «Then everyone around the table» invites Conte. — Frederick de Wolanski