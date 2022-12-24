Home News In Treviso the Temple of San Nicolò crowded for the concert of Pius X
In Treviso the Temple of San Nicolò crowded for the concert of Pius X

Cathedral of San Nicolò crowded with children for the Christmas concert of Pius X, which returned on December 22 after a two-year stop due to a pandemic.

Singing 530 pupils of the elementary school of Borgo Cavour and Maria Bambina. Over 1,600 in church including schoolchildren, orchestra players, teachers, parents.

Not a pin fit, about forty musicians from the Pius X orchestra accompanied extremely popular songs such as “Astro del Ciel” and “In notte placida”.

First the greetings of the school principal Laura Catella, who introduced the concert, then the start of the music, Christmas and otherwise.

First, the little ones from first and second grade climbed the steps of the altar, which became a stage for just one day, then the older ones from third, fourth and fifth grade. Both Pius X and Maria Bambina pupils from all educational backgrounds were present: English plus, Attivamente and Musa.

Grand finale with Holy night. At the end, a huge applause from more than a thousand spectators, including parents and grandparents. A wish for a special Christmas from the Treviso school.

