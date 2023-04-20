In Trieste all the colors of Miró – Trieste

– Sixty years of painting, ceramics, sculpture, drawing, signed Joan Miró are preparing to color the rooms of the Revoltella Museum – Gallery of Modern Art, to remind the public of the extraordinary versatility of forms and means of expression that have allowed the artist of the dream of expressing his innovative spirit through signs, colors and surfaces.From April 29 to September 24, around 80 works including paintings, temperas, watercolours, drawings, sculptures and ceramics on loan from French museums and private collectors, alongside graphic works, books and documents and a multimedia section will characterize theTribute to Miró. A triumph of yellows, blacks, reds, blues to affirm the dreamlike character of his works, similar to hallucinations.

Achille Bonito Oliva, together with Maïthé Vallès-Bled (former director of French museums) and Vincenzo Sanfo will curate the itinerary produced by Navigare Srl with the co-production of Diffusione Cultura Srl, set up in the Sala Scarpa of the Revoltella Museum. Made together with Art Book Web, the exhibition is promoted by the Municipality of Trieste – Department of Culture and Tourism Policies, with the support of the Trieste Convention & Visitors Bureau and PromoTurismoFVG. via Diaz 27).

Joan Mirò, Les esseces de la terre

The exhibited works will cover the period between 1924 and 1981, particularly representative of the career of the master considered the most fervent exponent of surrealism, who never hid his contempt for conventional painting, to the point of declaring that it should be “raped , killed and murdered”.

A particular focus will be dedicated to the transformation of the pictorial languages ​​that the Catalan artist began to develop in the first half of the 1920s, documenting his artistic metamorphoses in the fields of drawing, painting, collage and tapestry works.

The exhibition itinerary, divided into thematic areas inspired by the joie de vivre of the great singer of colour, sign and the playful aspect of art, makes use of a photographic section and some unpublished videos which intertwine the public and private spheres of the great master of European surrealism.

On the ground floor of the Revoltella Museum, a multimedia installation will give the public a suggestive immersive experience among the colors of Miró.

The exhibition can be visited from Monday to Friday from 9 to 19, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 9 to 20. Closed on Tuesdays.

Last entry 30 minutes before closing time.