(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 08 – There are 217 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany: the number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,591,086. 411 molecular swabs and 2,564 rapid antigenic swabs were performed: of these, 7.3% were positive, a slight decrease compared to the previous day when it was 7.6%. Unfortunately, today there are four new deaths: two men and two women with an average age of 88, three residing in the province of Florence and one in Livorno, bringing the total to 11,596. There are 159 hospitalized people, 19 less than yesterday, of these 9, one less, are in intensive care.



The healed grow by 0.01% (215 people) and reach 1,571,371 (98.8% of total cases). At the moment, therefore, there are 8,119 positives in Tuscany, -0.02% compared to yesterday. As for the trend in the provinces, Florence recorded 61 more than the previous day, Prato 7, Pistoia 7, Massa Carrara 6, Lucca 34, Pisa 20, Livorno 14, Arezzo 21, Siena 26, Grosseto 20. (ANSA).

