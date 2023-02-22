news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, FEBRUARY 22 – There are 253 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany: the number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,588,112. 417 molecular swabs and 3,235 rapid antigenic swabs were performed: of these, 6.9% (53.5% for the first diagnoses) tested positive, a decrease compared to yesterday when it was 9.6. Unfortunately, another 4 deaths were recorded – 2 men and 2 women with an average age of 84, residing in the provinces of Florence (2), Prato, Pisa – which bring the total to 11,547. The number of hospitalized patients is on the rise: there are 179, 6 more than yesterday, of which 8 (stable) are in intensive care.



The healed grow by 0.1% (1,476 people) and reach 1,561,232 (98.3% of total cases). At the moment, therefore, there are 15,333 positives in Tuscany, -7.4% compared to yesterday. Of these, 179 (6 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 8 (stable) are in intensive care.



Regarding the trend by province, Florence records 65 more cases than yesterday, Prato 15, Pistoia 7, Massa Carrara 15, Lucca 21, Pisa 37, Livorno 28, Arezzo 18, Siena 19, Grosseto 27.



