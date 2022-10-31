Over 2,000 people for the 42nd Campocervaro running race, Sunday 30 October in Cimetta di Codognè. Great numbers, but also great attendances, both at a sporting level, with Italian and blue champions of running, track and cross and the world of the disabled (with handbikes and Olympic wheelchairs) and at an institutional level.

The Governor of the Veneto, Luca Zaia, who ran with mayors, administrators, regional councilors of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the 10 km race dedicated to the mayors, stole the show.

“A race, that of today which is the apotheosis of what volunteering is in Veneto, where one person out of five volunteers – said the president of Veneto – I train 4-5 times a week, but the other mayors are all better than me “.

Lots of applause, lots of photos and selfies for what today was first and foremost “Luca”. The organizers of the Cimetta Running Group, led by Silvano Dal Bo ‘, are satisfied.