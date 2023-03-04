The National Police managed to capture six people in flagrante delicto who were transporting in trucks close to a ton and a half of rubberized copper, valued at 250 million pesos, which had been reported as stolen from a hydrocarbon company located in the Rubiales field sector, municipality of Puerto Gaitan.

The first event occurred on the secondary road that connects the municipalities of Barranca de Upía with Cabuyaro, where two men and a woman who were traveling in a truck were transporting a ton of this material.

The second case was recorded in the Buenavista tunnel sector, Villavicencio jurisdiction, at the moment when two vehicles in which three men were moving tried to leave the department of Meta for Bogotá, with another 500 kilograms of copper.

Authorities managed to verify that the elements correspond to theft from the oil warehouses in the Rubiales field.

Those captured, the immobilized vehicles and the recovered material were left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office No. 111 (EDA) of Villavicencio, where these people must answer judicially and criminally for the crime of reception.

Source: Meta Police

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

