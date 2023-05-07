In two weeks the governance of Ecuador is defined

RUN a decisive month in Ecuador. Guillermo Lasso, with only 17% approval and an impeachment trial against him, could be removed by Congress before the end of May. He, at the same time, could dissolve the legislature, applying the so-called “cross death”.

Traditional in Ecuadorian politics, the above scenario is repeated from time to time in the country, sometimes in favor of the president and others -in most cases- for the benefit of the street or Congress, leading to the end of the government in office and the immediate call for presidential elections.

new dynamics

The figure of impeachment, however, has not been as common in Ecuador as in Peru, where usually the Congress – more powerful than the Ecuadorian one – initiates a process, of long sessions, which almost always ends with the removal of the President.

Unlike Peruvians, in Ecuador social movements have been the ones that overthrow presidents, even though in many cases Congress has previously promoted actions against the Executive. Pressured by the street and economic instability, this is how Abdalá Bucaram, Jamil Mahuad and Lucio Gutiérrez ended their terms early.

In this case, Lasso has won the street, for the moment, and an eventual exit from power today would take place through Congress. The social movements, a year ago, protested the rise in gasoline prices, in an attempt to put pressure on the president born in Guayaquil, who did not back down, gave extraordinary powers to the armed forces and restored public order.

This time through another path, the opposition, which brings together the main parties in Ecuador, such as the Union for Hope -close to Correa-, the Social Christian Party and Pachakutik (indigenous), advances with the political trial against Guillermo Lasso, promoted by cases of corruption of officials of his administration. For May 23, the Constitutional Court, which accepted the request to open the trial, set the vote in the legislature. Prior to this, a congressional commission must study the alleged crimes for which the process against the President has been opened.

Unpopular and a minority in Congress, Lasso faces a vote in the Senate today without a coalition that prevents the opposition parties from achieving an absolute majority of 92 votes. In Ecuadorian political dynamics, however, anything can happen, especially if one takes into account the unpopularity of former President Rafael Correa, -asylee in Belgium- who is accused of being behind the movements against Lasso and from whom many opponents prefer to keep their distance. politics, eventually endorsing the Ecuadorian president.

The power of Lasso

Guillermo Lasso has constitutional powers that can, in a certain way, change the order of events.

Aware of the ungovernability of the country, the Ecuadorian Congress promulgated in 2008 the current Constitution that, in a controversial article, empowers the President to dissolve Congress. They call this “cross death”, a name that was given by the Correa coalition that led Parliament.

Paradoxically, the figure of “cross death”, created by correísmo to shield the then president from possible disloyalty by allied congressmen, today is the main and almost only way out that Lasso can have, although it has never been invoked by an Ecuadorian president in these 15 years of validity.

To resort to it, President Lasso must justify one of these three scenarios: there is an overreach by Congress, there is repeated obstruction of the execution of the National Development Plan (PND) or there is a serious political crisis and internal upheaval.

Lasso, due to the conditions of the moment, could say that Congress has exceeded its functions by requesting a political trial that does not take place and, as a consequence, has generated a political crisis. You can also allege that the legislature has repeatedly blocked your National Development Plan.

Exits to the crisis

Isolated in Quito, Lasso has lost popular support and political legitimacy due to an alleged case of corruption that stains his administration. Despite the clear intention of his political rivals -especially Correa- to remove him from power, there are more reasons behind the bad moment the president is going through, ranging from the loss of support from the middle class and the difficult living conditions, to growing insecurity.

“The way out of the crisis is for the Lasso government to end by any constitutional means,” says Bernardo Moreno, an Ecuadorian analyst, in conversation with AP. “He does not need a change of government, but of a model, a new model that aims to recover the public sector, efficiently and without punishing the middle class so much.”

Heir to the unpopularity left by the covid-19 crisis, Lasso has neglected an important part of his constituents, with economic policies that do not favor the great bulk of Ecuadorians, who also suffer from increased insecurity in cities such as Guayaquil, Salinas and Esmeraldas, where there is a boom in drug trafficking.

It’s not clear if Congress ultimately removes Lasso or he invokes “crusader death.” If he decrees it, he would govern for another six months, forced to call early presidential elections in the following semester.

Given this scenario and the possibility that he is removed and his vice president, Alfredo Borrero, becomes president, it is most likely that Ecuador will enter a period of ungovernability that would end until the 2025 presidential elections.

A country that repeats, in other ways, its history: the Italy of Latin America.