A present of unprecedented complexity, at international and national level, between pandemic and war due to energy crisis, inflation and recession risk. And the construction of a future which, thanks to the commitment and responsibility of people, and thanks to technology, will offer us in the coming years more than 100 innovation capacities.

2022 Gianpaolo Scognamiglio

On these two guidelines, and above all on a strong common action on the decision-making and intervention capacity of Europe, we reflected this evening (Monday 10 October) at the Teatro Giovanni da Udine at the Award for Economy and Development.

At the key event of the Pordenone-Udine Chamber of Commerce, 80 entrepreneurs, workers and personalities were awarded who with their daily commitment make Friuli great, even outside the regional borders. Among the prizes, three were the Plaques of Excellence (for the economy a Giovanni Fantoni and Giuseppe Bono and to the memory of the director of the Messaggero Veneto, who recently and prematurely passed away Omar Monestier) and 10 Special Awards.

The guest of honor at the event was the president of National Confcommercio Carlo Sangalli, while the conclusions have traditionally been the responsibility of the president of the Fvg Region Massimiliano Fedriga.

The congratulations to the winners arrived immediately with the intervention of the mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini, who also expressed particular closeness to the Ukrainian people, just that day hit by new bombings in the cities. «Today is a painful day – said the mayor – but it is also a day of celebration for our entrepreneurs, because if there is work, there is progress and development of society. This is why these Awards are fundamental, to give hope to the new generations ».

Also the president of the Chamber of Commerce Giovanni Da Pozzo he opened his speech by expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people. «Making an intervention in this period, with the events of a war becoming more worrying every day, is really difficult. But I will try – he said – because it is in our DNA not to give up and try to solve problems ».

Da Pozzo highlighted the critical issues that emerged or consolidated in 2022: the war and its consequences, the costs and availability of raw materials, inflation, the costs of energy bills, “without forgetting Covid which, although weakened in its danger , has entered our daily life and we must always pay attention ». However, the chamber president stressed that 2022 also marked an economic recovery and cited some emblematic numbers.

GDP growth, according to Prometeia estimates, of + 2.7% for Fvg for 2022 and + 1.7% for 2023, employed in the first half of 2022 (compared to the same period of 2021 +5.2 % and to 2019 + 4.3%), with an occupancy rate of 70.4% (a value exceeded only by Trentino Alto Adige with 72.1%). Exports, then, which in 2021 marked in Fvg + 26.8% over 2020 (the highest increase in the entire Northeast) and + 16.7% compared to 2019. The provisional one for the first half of 2022 at +30 , 8% compared to 30 June.

What to do now, then? “The priority – said Da Pozzo – is obviously to face the emergency. Everyone has to play the part of him. Starting with Europe, which must demonstrate more cohesion in its measures and solutions: we are all pro-Europeans, but it is true that Europe has often been stammering, as well as about the energy situation. The hope is that the Government and the opposition will find the path of dialogue to put before all the interests and the good of the country and its citizens. We hope that the the new government takes decisions that in the short term can translate into concrete aid to citizens, families and businesses to overcome this “adjustment” phase and avoid it being too painful ».

And then the territories: «as a Chamber of Commerce, as categories – added the president -, we have worked with a strong synergy with the regional government. I emphasize and thank the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region that, both in the Covid emergency and in this new complex situation, has always talked with the representatives of society and the economy, putting in place a series of quick and intelligent measures that could be useful. help for all, in a double direction, of help to those in difficulty and of support to those who aimed at development.

It is now also important to act through the credit system (Friulia, Confidi…) and also to favor energy communities, as well as supporting business investments to increase energy autonomy and contain costs ». Da Pozzo therefore invited us to think about new development models and new ways of thinking and looking to the future, even on a wide-ranging and longer-term basis, «because – he said – we are in an extraordinary era in terms of capacity and speed of technological development. There will be more change in the next 10 years than in the previous 100 and change will be the new normal. An exponential change: we must therefore wake up.

The phrase “It has always been done like this”, already backward in its own right, has never been so wrong as it is today. There will be a positive future if we know how to change – and quickly – the logic of our development. We know that it is a particularly difficult time to do all this – concluded Da Pozzo -. But we must not forget that, despite everything, we are also in a propulsive and challenging moment, ideal conditions to bring out the best. So I am convinced that we will make it this time too. And our entrepreneurs will be protagonists of this change: the ability to be resilient, to adapt and find solutions to emerge stronger is in their DNA. With this trust we embrace our many winners, who have the future in their eyes and in their daily actions ».

And a great boost to trust and responsibility came from the president Sangalli. “Here tonight companies and collaborators are rewarded, with the idea that work unites when it creates development and is based on the growth of people: you are the light of hope in a time of disillusionment,” he told the winners and the audience.

«We find ourselves – he added – in one of the darkest moments. But the rubble behind us must also be opportunities to improve, innovate, strengthen ourselves. You have to take responsibility, try to understand what you can do to deal with things. Taking the risk of participating ”, thereby also stigmatizing the growing abstention in elections. «It is disconcerting – Sangalli pointed out -: it is as if in recent years a part of the country had closed itself off to participation, had entered a civic lockdown, with the idea that it is no longer possible to make a difference in the face of global phenomena. This individual attitude has also had a strong impact on social aggregations such as representative associations ». For Sangalli, the commitment of the intermediate bodies is “to anchor representation to real interests, to the interests of families and individuals”

Three, for Sangalli, are the priorities that the Government will have to face: «Facing the energy emergency, containing inflation and fighting the danger of recession. Structural interventions are needed, the revision of the electricity price formation mechanisms and a gas price ceiling ». According to Sangalli, from this complex situation “we must get out together, without leaving anyone behind”. And Sangalli cited as an example the story of Carlo Sgorlon “The fourth magician king”. «As this story teaches us – he concluded – we will never be late on our goals, when we make ourselves available to others, when we have and we will not give up. A summary of today’s Award Ceremony which, by enhancing individuality, expresses a collective vision and commitment. With the desire to succeed, the awareness of being and the courage to change ».

Also the president of the Fedriga Region focused his speech on the ability to overcome the difficulties of Fvg. “Our region – he remarked – is seen as the one that first of all managed to recover after the pandemic crisis: we are the region that has decreased the gap between male and female employment, the one that has grown the most in terms of exports per capita . This – Fedriga said – is the fruit of a community that has come together, that has rolled up its sleeves, that has been able to invest in the moment of difficulty to start again as soon as possible.

This community remains, regardless of the president of the Region, and is the strength of this territory, which I hope will increasingly demonstrate what it is worth at national and international level “. Fedriga highlighted the ability of the Fvg region to attract investments, especially with the new geopolitical and geo-economic structures that are emerging, but invited us to reflect on the international situation. The inflationary crisis, he recalled, started before the war, although the war certainly exacerbated the tension. And on energy costs and the price of gas, the governor hoped “that Europe will change the rules immediately”.

For Fedriga it is necessary to demand strong and above all quick interventions from European politics and he appealed for the collaborative spirit that was created to find solutions to the pandemic to return to Europe