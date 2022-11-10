Technology enters more and more frequently in everyday life, but above all it supports the most advanced and complex medical techniques. Thus, on 8 November, the artificial liver preservation machine was used for the first time in Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the Asufc liver transplant center at the Udine hospital, to ensure optimal organ integrity while awaiting the its implant on the receiver. The machine was used by the team headed by Professor Andrea Risaliti, who for a few months has resumed service in Friuli after three and a half years of work in Dubai, and which also includes doctors Baccarani and Lorenzin.

«The ischemic times of the organs to be transplanted – reads a note released by Asufc – are critical for the success of the transplant and must be maintained for the shortest possible time. However, there are some logistical situations that are incompatible with this axiom typical of the science of transplants, in particular when the organs come from other parts of Italy, a situation that is frequent especially for a region like Friuli Venezia Giulia that is geographically peripheral and difficult to reach very quickly ” .

In the specific case in which the new machine was used for the first time, the liver was transplanted to a patient suffering from severe acute liver failure who required a national emergency transplant and therefore the use of the first compatible organ on the Italian territory. in a location particularly distant from Udine. The availability of the artificial liver preservation machine made it possible, for the first time in the Liver Transplant Center of our region, to successfully use the liver until the transplant was performed more than 12 hours after the removal of the organ itself.

The technology of the liver preservation machine, developed in recent years, will have the potential in the future to increase the availability of organs to be transplanted, which is fundamental to meet the increasing demand for patients on the waiting list, guaranteeing, not only a greater number of transplants, but also a potential improvement in the results of the transplant itself.

Dr. Umberto Baccarani of the Liver Transplant Center said: “It is a tool that allows for an improvement in the transplant activity throughout our region, guaranteeing an extension of the organ’s state of conservation and consequently planning even more more efficient for interventions. For the specialists and for the patients themselves, an extremely important step that can guarantee better conditions for the success of the intervention ».

The Liver Transplant Center of Udine has also distinguished itself in the recent past for important studies, unique in the world. Like the one that comes from a happy intuition to use the diagnostic technique of indocyanine green, a biological dye harmless to the body, even on organ donors and recipients. The research was the first ever to highlight the association between the percentage change in indocyanine green and the organ’s functional recovery in post-transplantation. In this way it is possible to evaluate and monitor the functionality of the liver before and after surgery, through a single non-invasive examination. This allows to minimize the risks for the patient destined to receive the new organ, favoring a prompt and safe recovery and also avoiding any complications due to possible rejection. The first pilot study was the result of the joint work between the UniUd Medical Area Department and Asufc.