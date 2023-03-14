Patients can buy medicines that are not found in the pharmacy and the Health Unit will reimburse them for the money.

By Soledad Victoria Olano Correa

Several teachers and retirees from the University of Cauca have contacted the newspaper La Campana to denounce that the Health Unit is not providing them with the medicines formulated by the doctors.

One of the complainants is the retired economist, Juan Manuel Paz Otero, who stated:

“Previously, the Fund of the University was excellent, very good, the professors felt great, but since things are not necessarily maintained, they begin to fail due to some circumstances, and one of them is the delivery of medicines, another refers to the budget Unity, which is not very good. However, it was being efficient, but it turns out that I have been asking for some medicines and they always tell me: there isn’t, there isn’t. I spoke to the director and he told me that the medication contract had expired, there is no one to supply it, which seems to me the height of irresponsibility, because they are playing with people’s lives, the logical thing would be that they had other pharmacies to supply them . In addition, that, if the contract expired in December, at least from October to move all things so that there are no such disorders.

Added the academic Paz Otero, who has seven illnesses and must take 14 pills, and that if he stops doing so, it affects his health and he decompensates. “I don’t know if there are economic and political interests behind that,” she added.

Consequently, the newspaper La Campana interviewed the director of the Health Unit of the University of Cauca, Jesús Alberto Carvajal Valencia, who explained that the shortage began between November and December 2022however, the distributor had some stock and the Unit also had medicines in stock, so there was no inconvenience for delivery to users, but when new orders were made, the laboratories did not supply them, with the argument that do not have institutional lines, but commercial ones.

The shortage of 1,242 medicines that has been registered in the country for more than seven months, to treat different diseases, such as high blood pressure, cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain and HIV, has also affected the Health Unit of the University of Cauca.

This Unicauca entity, which serves teachers, pensioners, administrators and their families, contracts directly with laboratories, which is a little cheaper. However, says its director, that the values ​​are very high compared to the system’s benefit plan, “so we can be spending money two to three times the value that we receive from that complementary plan. However, one of the decisions of the Council of the Health Unit has been to maintain the complementary plan. We are doing studies to define whether to continue with it or not, because a lot of money is spent to obtain this type of medication. As there is currently a shortage of active ingredients in laboratories globally, with the little raw material that enters the country, they are making medicines with a commercial name, but not with an institutional line, “said the manager.

Carvajal Valencia added, that for this reason in the Health Unit there has been a lot of inconvenience for the acquisition of this type of medication and the costs are skyrocketing.

Health Unit of the University of Cauca.

money back

One of the concerns of the retired professor Paz Otero, refers to whether the Health Unit can reimburse the cost of the drugs.

In this regard, the director Carvajal Valencia, informed that, in a recent meeting of the Health Council, precisely, the decision was made to return the money to the users in 100% for the purchase of the medicines. For this purpose, you must enter the website of the Health Unit, where you will find the forms, which you must print. It is important that they have the go-ahead, prior authorization, for the purchase of the drug. “You cannot leave the doctor’s office and go directly to the pharmacy, because the reimbursement would not take place,” the official emphasized.

He added that, according to the norm, users have up to fifteen days after having paid for the medication on the street, to deliver the documents and obtain the refund of the money; the most important document is the invoice. “As we are a public institution and we are part of the General System of Social Security in Health, we are required that this purchase invoice contain all the requirements of the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs, Dian, because there are users who present receipts that do not work, That is why we tell them in the circulars that we issue, that we make it easier for them to acquire them in some warehouses in Popayán that handle this type of invoice so that they do not have inconveniences when requesting reimbursement, in addition, that because they are large distributors, they handle cheaper prices. than other pharmacies.

Likewise, the Unicauca Health Unit delivers high-cost medicines for chronic and serious diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and heart conditions through a different contract and with the lines formulated by oncologists, they are guaranteed 100 percent. As for hypertensive and diabetic patients, these are medications that at some point may only exist in international nonproprietary names, but not in commercial lines.

User opinion

Mario Muñoz, who has been retired from the University’s Faculty of Electronic Engineering and Telecommunications for 17 years, considers the service provided by the Health Unit to be excellent, because they have always delivered his medications on time for his heart condition, triglycerides, cholesterol and gastritis.

“I know that the Health Unit had a problem with a medicine supplier who withdrew suddenly, but the service is being provided normally, I have not experienced a shortage of medicines and I hope it continues like this,” said the former official of this institution. .

In turn, Danilo Reinaldo Vivas Ramos, former rector of Unicauca, indicated that he is not aware of the drug shortage problem that occurs in the Health Unit, “but, according to what I have discussed with other users and from what I have Perceived, I feel that the quality of the service has decreased, perhaps because contracting with specialists and diagnostic laboratories has been complicated and because the rates have increased”.

He also indicated that the management of the Fund and its board of directors are making enormous efforts, “but a substantive solution must be found that has to go through the Ministry of Health, so that capital is injected into the university health system of the country, which has been faced with very large economic problems, due to various reasons, such as the aging of its population and because the system allows affiliates to be exclusively civil servants, administrators, teachers and relatives of affiliates, which makes the system is based on subsidiarity.