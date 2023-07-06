In Valencia de Jesús they want YUMA to relocate the bridge and “respond” for cracked houses

When Miriam de la Rosa leaves her home, located a few meters from the Valencia de Jesús Police Station, in the Valledupar township, the first thing she sees are the foundations of the pedestrian bridge that the YUMA concessionaire placed on this section of the Ruta del Sun 3.

“That bridge covers half of the street, we don’t know if the street is going to disappear, we are waiting for YUMA to answer us, they say that the bridge is going because it is going”, assures the woman.

POSSIBLE AFFECTATION TO THE SEWAGE

De la Rosa maintains that the inhabitants do want the Ariguaní construction company, which is carrying out the works, to build the pedestrian bridge, but in another area because

“The walls of the bridge are under the sewer and now that pipe is clogged.”

Miriam de La Rosa, a resident of Valencia, assures that she has been trying to reach an agreement with YUMA for 18 months. /PHOTO: THE PYLON.

EL PILÓN was in the corregimiento and observed that there are machinery and workers from the road project, but the community paralyzed the activities. There are those who say that the viaduct does not take into account the locals.

“This bridge denies mobility to the residents of the sector, they have vehicles and have the right to their free space for recreation. The landscape environment is also damaged ”, argued Tevis Ortega, citizen.

CRACKED HOUSES

YUMA officials and the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) held meetings with the residents of Valencia last June, but failed to reach an agreement on the bridge.

The multiple cracks in the houses that are close to the road is another of the problems attributed to the road infrastructure project.

Tevis Ortega told EL PILÓN that they have requested the licenses for the construction of the bridge, but have not received any answers. /PHOTO: THE PYLON.

“The YUMA Concessionaire and the Ariguaní Construction Company have refused to acknowledge that they caused some impacts with the actions of their heavy machinery, causing cracking of walls in many houses, roofs falling, and the same work causes flooding in the town” , Ortega added.

EL PILÓN has tried, on different occasions, to establish communication with different officials of these companies, but they claim that they are not authorized to answer or in other cases they do not answer the calls.

However, Yenis Solís, one of those affected, told EL PILÓN that YUMA would have sent some engineers to check the houses: “They said that since the houses were not made with civil engineering and with a geologist, then the affectations were created by poor construction.”

Citizens who live near the road attribute the cracks in their houses to the activities of heavy machinery. /PHOTO: THE PYLON.

Faced with the alleged response, Solís refuted: “It means that 500 years ago, when the conquerors arrived, they had to do the houses well so that they were level for the second causeway.”

