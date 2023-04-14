Lawyer Orlando Diaz Rojas, 68 years oldit’s in the ‘eye of the storm’ after being denounced for offering offers to buy votes to Senator Iván Cepeda in the department of Cesar.

The facts investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office date back to December 22, 2021 when the lawyer apparently offered votes to the congressman from the Polo Democrático party in exchange for money.

“offered 30,000 citizen votes located in the departments of Cesar, La Guajira and Magdalena in exchange for the delivery of $15.000 for each of them”, said a judicial source.

The offer would have been made when congressman Iván Cepeda Castro registered his candidacy for the elections of the March 13, 2022.

In fact, the lawyer would also have made the alleged fraudulent services available to other Senate candidates such as Luis Fernando Velasco, Inti Asprilla and María José Pizarro; as well as candidates for the House of Representatives such as Diana Rodríguez, among others.

Of them, Senator Iván Cepeda filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office, which after an investigation was successful.

EL PILÓN learned that Orlando Díaz was called to charge charges for the crime of vote smuggling. However, the hearing could not take place because the lawyer claims to have health problems.

Thus, the hearing for the imputation of charges is pending before a guarantee control judge of Valledupar.

WHO IS THE PROCESSED?

Lawyer Orlando Díaz, a native of Pueblo Bello, He has been practicing law for more than 20 yearsresides in Valledupar and was a political adviser in the neighboring country of Venezuela.

His name began to be known for having prevented the eviction of several invasions in the city in 2011. As well as for having been a witness in the trial against former mayor Augusto Ramírez, who was found innocent of the crime of corruption of the voter.

In 2019, the Disciplinary Chamber of the Sectional Council of the Cesar Judiciary sanctioned Orlando Díaz for dozens of actions that he filed in the Victims Unit, an entity that accused him of asking the inhabitants for money with the promise of reparation as victims of the conflict .