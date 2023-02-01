Wilson Onate Villarreal29 years old, died in a Valledupar clinic due to an attack with a firearm who suffered in the municipality of Maicao, La Guajira.

The death occurred after being for 11 days under medical observation for the events recorded in the past January 20 in a tavern located on calle 9 with carrera 7 in the neighborhood San José of the border municipality.

According to the authorities, they were celebrating the birthday of a Colombian Migration official and came a armed subject with a vest that fired indiscriminately.

The Migration official Amir Lechuga died immediately by the shots, while Wilson Oñate was initially taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

From there he was sent to the High Complexity Clinic where he finally died due to the seriousness of the injuries to his body.

Because of the attack, the authorities offered a reward for citizens who gave information about the attack.