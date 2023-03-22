The Valledupar Health Secretariat announced that it will join the “Great Vaccination” against the Human Papilloma Virus, HPV, which is being promoted by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, which will take place this Saturday, March 25, from 8:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon.

The vaccination day is aimed at girls from 4 to 17 years of age. Parents should approach the city’s health institutions so that the injection is applied in the minors.

This vaccination seeks to prevent cervical cancer. In Valledupar, 14 vaccination posts will be enabled, located in the public and private IPS in the urban area, and in the rural area in the health centers of Patillal, White WatersValencia and Mariangola.

Likewise, 3 strategic points will be established in the traffic light on Avenida Fundaciónat the traffic light Avenida Los Militares through the Corelca meshes and at the traffic light of the Los Mayales Shopping Center.