In an operation carried out by Sijín agents in Valledupar, they captured Elkin Arturo Aragon, 36 years oldaccused of killing his sentimental partner Andrea Gaviria, in events recorded in Bucaramanga.

His arrest was made on the outskirts of the Guatapurí shopping center, north of the city, due to a court order issued by the crime of aggravated femicide.

Elkin Aragón would have murdered his sentimental partner in the pastor December 25 in an apartment in the residential complex located in the La Pedregosa sector of the Santander capital.

According to what was reported by the local media, at the beginning the woman’s death was suspected to be a suicidebut later they determined that it was a femicide.

