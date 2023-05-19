In Valledupar they tried to rob Nancy Flórez’s house posing as the Prosecutor’s Office

Around ten in the morning on Thursday, May 18, three criminals posed as members of the Attorney General’s Office to try to steal from the home of businesswoman Nancy Flórez, located in the Villalba neighborhood, north of the city. .

The criminals, including a woman, entered the property to gag some employees and take a tour in search of money.

“So far, regarding what has been reviewed and due to the dialogue that the businesswoman Nancy Flórez had with the Valledupar Police Major, there was no jewelry, there were no items in a safe or cash, there has been no loss up to this moment because they are all household utensils”, stated Eduardo Esquivel, departmental government secretary.

One of the employees managed to alert the neighbors of the events, who immediately notified the National Police. However, when the uniformed officers arrived, the three criminals had already left the place: the two men through the patio of the house and the woman through the main entrance where she got into a Spark-type private vehicle.

The witnesses provided the license plate of the vehicle to the authorities to begin their search. In addition, the fact was recorded on a security camera that will be a key piece in clarifying the case.

The owner of the house, Nancy Flórez, was in the city of Bogotá for personal reasons.

ANTECEDENT

Over the course of the year several homes in the north of Valledupar have been violated by criminals. At the beginning of last April, several people committed a million-dollar robbery in a house in the Novalito neighborhood.

The thieves entered through the back of the house, located between carrera 7 and 8, in order to seize valuables.

BY: EL PILÓN REDACTION.