In Valledupar they will also march against the Petro Government

‘The march of the majority’, this is how the opposition has called the day of mobilizations that will take place this Tuesday, June 20 against the government of the president Gustavo Petro in several cities of the country.

He rejection of pension, labor and health reforms, These are the reasons why they have called the conference. Added to this, there is also the scandal for alleged cheating and illegal financing, which splashes Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti.

Various sectors have highlighted that the protests will be in defense of institutions such as the Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, the Public Force and the courts. Some will also march in support of press freedom, in the face of President Petro’s comments.

CITIES

In Valledupar, the protest will begin at 8:00 in the morning in the Plaza de Banderas of the Cesar Governorate, from there they will walk along 16th Street until they reach Plaza Alfonso López. In the city, the march is organized by leaders of the Democratic Center, such as Roberto Lacouture, deputies Claudia Margarita Zuleta and Quintín Quintero; former candidate Evelio Daza, members of the Active Reserve, among others.

Demonstrations will also take place in Armenia, Cali, Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Ibagué, Manizales, Medellín, Villavicencio, and cities in the United States such as Miami and Orlando.

This march is a response to the one organized by the national government on June 7in which unions, teachers, militants, aspirants and followers of the Government came out to express their support for the reforms of the national Government.

By: Deivis Caro/ THE PYLON.

