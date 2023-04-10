With the participation of leading specialists in the pediatric area in everything related to the mental health of children and adolescents in terms of suicide, consumption of psychoactive substances, use of the vaper, screens, sleep hygiene and newborn care at birth, The Colombian Society of Pediatrics, Cesar region, will hold the Sixth Academic Conference “Key Stages: Birth and Adolescence” on April 14 and 15, which will take place in Valledupar. In the meeting, these pathologies will be analyzed and, in turn, knowledge of the proper management of them will be expanded.

The president of the Pediatric Society, Sandra García Jurado, stated that this event is being held taking into account that pregnancy in minors has skyrocketed in the department of Cesar, occupying third place at the Coastal level. Similarly, she reported that there are alarming cases of young people with sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV, Syphilis, among others.

He also said that another of the worrisome issues at the departmental level and that will be addressed during the day, are the high rates of suicide in adolescents, the uncontrollable use of the váper, psychoactive substances and screens.

“From the Pediatric Society we have been noticing with some concern how pregnancy in adolescents has increased and, in turn, suicidal behavior. Likewise, we are finding many cases of pregnant minors with sexually transmitted diseases, which are not detected on time, affecting the health of the newborn, which leads us to determine that these girls are not counting with a prenatal checkup. On the other hand, we are analyzing how the use of the vaper in children and adolescents is uncontrollable as well as psychoactive substances and the inappropriate handling of screens such as cell phones, televisions, computers and Tablets. It is urgent to call attention and raise a voice of alarm first of all before parents, schools and health control and surveillance entities ”, explained García Jurado.

This academic session will take place in the Macondo Hall of the Universidad Andina.

It should be noted that registration for this Congress is completely free through the link: Click to open the link.