Tuscany, Fdi first party everywhere except in Florence

The center-right also ‘breaks through’ in Tuscany where it wins 10 of the 13 unoniminal challenges while the center-left is relegated to only 3 colleges. The ‘red fort’ holds the positions only in Florence and Scandicci where it obtains the victory with Ilaria Cucchi in the Senate and Federico Gianassi and Emiliano Fossi in the Chamber. In the rest of Tuscany the center-right triumphs driven by the Brothers of Italy which, with the exception of the capital, stands as the first party, even reaching 31% in a boarding school, in the face of a ‘downsized’ Democratic Party. Among the various challenges won by the center-right: in Livorno, in the Senate Manfredi Potenti beats Andrea Marcucci and in the Chamber Chiara Tenerini wins over Andrea Romano. In Pisa, in the Chamber, Edoardo Ziello wins over Stefano Ceccanti. In Grosseto, for the Chamber, the Tuscan coordinator Fdi Fabrizio Rossi affirms himself on the former governor Enrico Rossi. In Prato, again for the Chamber, Erica Mazzetti wins over Tommaso Nannicini. In Piombino, in tension for the regasification terminal, the center-right wins but the Democratic Party is the first party.

Marche, marked turn to the right but Lega and Fi lose a lot of support

The Marches turn towards the center-right even more clearly than the 2020 regional ones, from which a regional president of the Brothers of Italy came out. Now Fratelli d’Italia is the first party in the region and the center-right wins both branches of Parliament. But the consensus of Lega and Forza Italia are falling (the League falls from 17.28 in 2018 to 7.97%, Forza Italia drops from 9.92% in 2018 to 6.85%). On the center-left front, the Democratic Party also loses consensus (but remains the second party in the Marche), as does the 5-star Movement, while the Third Pole of Calenda and Renzi stands at an overall figure of 7%.

Umbria, Fdi fluctuates between 30.5 and 31%

Fratelli d’Italia also conquers Umbria and is now the most voted party in the region which sees the affirmation of the center-right united in both branches of Parliament. For Giorgia Meloni’s party, the consensus fluctuates between almost 30.5 percent in the Senate and 31 in the House, while in 2018 it stopped at 4.88 and 4.92. On the other hand, the Lega collapses, obtaining about 8 per cent in the Senate (it was at 20.28) and almost this share in the House (20.16). And Forza Italia does the same, at around 7 percent between the Senate and the Chamber, while four years ago it was around 11. The Democratic Party also lost consensus, reaching about 21.5 in the Senate (from 25.48 in the previous elections) and just over 20 percent in the House (from 24.81). The third pole of Calenda and Renzi does not break through, around 7-8 per cent, and the M5s is just above 12 per cent, down from the 27 it had.

Lazio, the Fdi candidate beats both Bonino and Calenda

The elections, even in the colleges of Lazio, see a clear victory of the center-right. Fratelli d’Italia is preparing to be the first party in the area while the center-left also loses the uninominal of Rome Center in the Senate, thus seeing the candidate of the Center-right Lavinia Mennuni triumph over Emma Bonino and Carlo Calenda who, however, obtains the percentage of 14.03% , above the national average of the Third Pole. In the Senate Fdi exceeds 30% while the dems stop at 18.42. Same trend for uninominal: in fact the colleges in the Senate all go to the center-right, while in the Chamber the only two candidates to win the challenge with the center-right were Paolo Ciani in central Rome and, in the uninominal 04, which belongs to the seventh municipality. , the dem Roberto Morassut

Campania, M5s first party: in naples it exceeds 41%

Naples with 5 Star traction: in the Campania 1 district, which includes the city of Naples, the first party is the 5 Star Movement which exceeds 41 percent, ahead of the center-right coalition at 26.9 and the center-left one, at 21.6. The second party is the Democratic Party with 14.4%, then Fratelli d’Italia at 13.8. And again Forza Italia at 9.3, Action and Italia Viva at 5.5. Salvini’s League is under 3. In Campania there were several colleges considered contestable. They all went to candidates of the 5 Star Movement. In the Senate, Naples U04, which includes almost the entire capital, wins Ada Lopreiato of the 5 Star Movement with 40.2. Defeated Valeria Valente, outgoing, of the Democratic Party, at 25.4 and the leader of the center-right opposition in the Regional Council, Stefano Caldoro, at 22.3. The resounding rejection of Luigi Di Maio, who finished second in his college, where the former Minister of the Environment, Sergio Costa (M5S) clearly states, over 40 per cent while Di Maio slightly exceeds 24 per cent. Fourth Mara Carfagna at 6.7, clearly surpassed also by Maria Rosaria Rossi, from the center right, who exceeds 22.