Home News In via dei Ribelli Gramsci meets Guthrie: in Bajo Dora here are the voices of the time
News

In via dei Ribelli Gramsci meets Guthrie: in Bajo Dora here are the voices of the time

by admin
In via dei Ribelli Gramsci meets Guthrie: in Bajo Dora here are the voices of the time

Appointment at the Canavese Ethnological Center, tonight Thursday 8 September, with Mario Congiu and Marco Peroni

BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA. On the two evenings of Thursday 8 and 22 September, the company Le Voci del Tempo will bring the story of two great figures to the historic headquarters of the Canavese Ethnological Center, respectively Woody Guthrie e Antonio Gramsci.

As always, The Voices of Time (Mario Congiuvoice and guitar; Marco Peroni, narrator) intertwine words and songs to bring historical characters or literary repertoires into the dimension of the concert, to offer them to the audience. These are two shows that have now made the rounds of Italy but are in continuous processing, find new contents or new arrangements within them, reborn from exhibition to exhibition, in a continuous transformation that expels the concept of ” reply “. Woody Guthrie is perhaps the greatest American storyteller, one of the fathers of the American protest song, certainly the most important artistic reference for a generation of folksingers including the very young Bob Dylan.

An almost legendary figure, Guthrie experienced firsthand the exodus, around the mid-thirties, of Oklahoma peasants to California, describing him in countless ballads that are able to speak a language that is still surprisingly universal today. The Canavese Ethnological Center therefore becomes the ideal place to propose this show in the territory, building an ideal bridge between musical and popular cultures not yet “processed” by the commercial mechanisms of the record industry. The appointment is for 8 September in Bajo Dora. The Voices of Time return the most important episodes of his story and propose his songs in a show that required at least two years of preparation, and allowed Marco Peroni and Mario Congiu to bring the figure of Woody Guthrie for the first time in prime time in a Rai television program (“Time and history”, Rai Tre, 2015).

See also  5600 medical staff rushed to help Guangzhou online doctors exposed the insider warning about the epidemic | Guangdong epidemic | Guangzhou | Foshan | CCP virus | Epidemic concealment | Doctor

The human, political and intellectual story of Antonio Gramsci, politician and thinker who was a victim of the fascist prison, is instead returned by Le Voci del Tempo through an artistic operation of pure suggestion: upbeat. Stories, facts, letters, thoughts of the Sardinian intellectual are intertwined with the spiritual, inclusive, solar repertoire of Woody Guthrie. Outside, therefore, of any caption. From childhood in Sardinia to Turin in fibrillation at the beginning of the twentieth century, from Russia with its contradictions to the dramatic years of the fascist prison: the show pursues the figure of Antonio Gramsci in a fast pace within the world of the 1910s, 20s. , Thirty, but at the same time freeing it from the weight of that story thanks to the power of musicality. Bajo Dora, 22 September, at the Canavese Ethnological Center.

The Voices of Time Mario Congiu and Marco Peroni tell stories by bringing together music and words live: shows that follow the profile of a historical figure or the contradictions of an era. More and more often, the free evolutions of poetry. www.levocideltempo.it

Mario Congiu: musical research, voice and guitar

Marco Peroni: historical research, narrator

Flavio Monti: regia

You may also like

Network security is for the people, network security...

Chiara Ferragni leaves the board of Tod’s: she...

Xi Jinping’s Congratulatory Letter to the 2022 National...

The water we lose every day – Jacopo...

Xi Jinping sent a letter to congratulate the...

China-Israel Intellectual Property Innovation Cooperation and Protection Seminar...

Elections 2022, the latest news today 8 September

Superbonus in Treviso, letter from Casa Zero to...

China in the past ten years | my...

Bad weather in Como, Lecco and in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy