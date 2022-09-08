BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA. On the two evenings of Thursday 8 and 22 September, the company Le Voci del Tempo will bring the story of two great figures to the historic headquarters of the Canavese Ethnological Center, respectively Woody Guthrie e Antonio Gramsci.

As always, The Voices of Time (Mario Congiuvoice and guitar; Marco Peroni, narrator) intertwine words and songs to bring historical characters or literary repertoires into the dimension of the concert, to offer them to the audience. These are two shows that have now made the rounds of Italy but are in continuous processing, find new contents or new arrangements within them, reborn from exhibition to exhibition, in a continuous transformation that expels the concept of ” reply “. Woody Guthrie is perhaps the greatest American storyteller, one of the fathers of the American protest song, certainly the most important artistic reference for a generation of folksingers including the very young Bob Dylan.

An almost legendary figure, Guthrie experienced firsthand the exodus, around the mid-thirties, of Oklahoma peasants to California, describing him in countless ballads that are able to speak a language that is still surprisingly universal today. The Canavese Ethnological Center therefore becomes the ideal place to propose this show in the territory, building an ideal bridge between musical and popular cultures not yet “processed” by the commercial mechanisms of the record industry. The appointment is for 8 September in Bajo Dora. The Voices of Time return the most important episodes of his story and propose his songs in a show that required at least two years of preparation, and allowed Marco Peroni and Mario Congiu to bring the figure of Woody Guthrie for the first time in prime time in a Rai television program (“Time and history”, Rai Tre, 2015).

The human, political and intellectual story of Antonio Gramsci, politician and thinker who was a victim of the fascist prison, is instead returned by Le Voci del Tempo through an artistic operation of pure suggestion: upbeat. Stories, facts, letters, thoughts of the Sardinian intellectual are intertwined with the spiritual, inclusive, solar repertoire of Woody Guthrie. Outside, therefore, of any caption. From childhood in Sardinia to Turin in fibrillation at the beginning of the twentieth century, from Russia with its contradictions to the dramatic years of the fascist prison: the show pursues the figure of Antonio Gramsci in a fast pace within the world of the 1910s, 20s. , Thirty, but at the same time freeing it from the weight of that story thanks to the power of musicality. Bajo Dora, 22 September, at the Canavese Ethnological Center.

The Voices of Time Mario Congiu and Marco Peroni tell stories by bringing together music and words live: shows that follow the profile of a historical figure or the contradictions of an era. More and more often, the free evolutions of poetry. www.levocideltempo.it

Mario Congiu: musical research, voice and guitar

Marco Peroni: historical research, narrator

Flavio Monti: regia