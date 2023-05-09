In Vico Equense there is a clash over pizza by the meter – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VICO EQUENSE, 09 MAY – Clashes in Vico Equense over the Municipal Denomination brand launched by the administration of the Campania town to protect one of its symbolic dishes, pizza by the metre. A logo, “Vico al Metro”, through which the junta wants to confirm Vico as a “City of food and wine creativity”. The decision triggered a reaction from the Dell’Amura family, owner of Pizza a Metro – the University of pizza, a cult place for gastronomic products.



“Who was first – let the Dell’Amuras know – will always remain first: no one can prevent anyone from making a pizza and selling it by the metre, but the original and authentic recipe is the one invented by Luigi Dell’Amura, known as Gigino, on 4 September 1959. A product that made the history of pizza, marking a turning point which has remained intact over time and which has made history, thus becoming a tradition”.



“We managed – says the mayor of Vico Equense, Peppe Aiello, who strongly defends his project – to tell the story of one of our excellences. Together with many other initiatives that we are carrying out, we project ourselves with ever greater determination to welcome the season tourism and the candidacy of Vico Equense as a Unesco Creative City of Taste”.



