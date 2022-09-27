Home News In Vidracco a surprise party for Cinzia, a municipal employee since 1987
From left Antonio Bernini, Cinzia Frasca, Giorgio Collerio, Michelangelo Ricca

Retired from the imminent 1 October, Cinzia Franza was celebrated on Friday in Vidracco, for 35 years employed in the municipal administration led at the time by Michelangelo Ricca and Giorgio Collerio, who were succeeded by the late Antonio Nigro and the current mayor Antonio Bernini

GLASS Retired from the imminent 1 October, Cinzia Franza was celebrated on Friday in Vidracco, for 35 years employed in the municipal administration led at the time by Michelangelo Ricca and Giorgio Collerio, who were succeeded by the late Antonio Nigro and the current mayor Antonio Bernini. Until 2004, she too had served in Issiglio, under the Consortium then active between the two Municipalities. To keep the employee in the dark about the party that awaited her, keeping her in the office beyond the usual working hours, the mayor had even summoned a city council whose session was obviously dissolved after a few bars. This is a case in which the so-called “eventuals” have constituted the dominant part of the agenda of the Council itself. Cinzia Franza was welcomed into the multipurpose hall by a song with verses adapted to the occasion, sung by her current and past colleagues, together with others belonging to some municipal administrations of Valchiusello. Awarded with a parchment, the employee was later greeted by Antonio Bernini, the former mayors and the parish priest of the town, Father Ernesto Vavassori. The current municipal secretary Claudio Giachino and his predecessor, Fernando Baglivo also took the floor. From all, expressions of great appreciation for the service performed by the birthday girl: “A precious and reassuring point of reference for us administrators and for our entire community”, as the attendees defined it. Moments of nice entertainment by the colleagues, therefore preceded the inevitable refreshment. Cinzia Franza will now be able to dedicate herself full time to her family and to the commitment with Caritas della Valchiusella, which is based in Vidracco, and with which she collaborates in the IT management of the food bank.

