In view of heavy rain in Telangana, all educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow, Saturday, July 22

In view of heavy rains in Telangana

Tomorrow is Saturday July 22 All educational institutions will remain closed

Hyderabad: 21. July (sahrnews.com)

The state of Telangana has been receiving the heaviest rain for the past four days. Many reservoirs are overflowing and overflowing. Normal life has been severely affected there.

In view of this, the government had announced a holiday for all public and private educational institutions within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, while also announcing a holiday for all government and private offices today and tomorrow.

Now, after forecasting heavy rainfall in all the districts of the state for three more days by the meteorological department, the state education department has issued a warning on Saturday. July 22 A holiday has been declared tonight for all government and private educational institutions in the state of Telangana.

Upcoming in Telangana 24 After forecasting more heavy rain during the hours, the state education department yesterday July 22 has also decided to suspend all government and private educational institutions. And on the instructions of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Principal Secretary of the State Education Department has sent orders to the DEOs of all districts in this regard.

Also, officials and management of all government and private schools and colleges have been instructed that tomorrow July 22 The notification of the holiday given to the educational institutions should be communicated to all the guardians of the students through SMS or WhatsApp message tonight.

Sunday July 23 Monday only after the prediction of the Meteorological Department July 24 The re-opening of all educational institutions will be announced from

The post In view of heavy rain in Telangana, all educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday 22 July appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

