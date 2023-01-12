January 12, 2023 10:05

Rarely has the gap between official information and reality been so great. The Chinese evening news begins each evening with a long sequence devoted to the activities of the executives, in hierarchical order: the number one Xi Jinping attends an economic meeting, Xi publishes a new book, and so on. Then, after about 20 minutes, some images relating to covid-19 arrive, in passing, to underline that the party line is the correct one.

But in conversations among the population, things are very different. There is only talk of the virus, of the race for medicines, of crowded hospitals with beds also placed outside, of the endless waits in the crematoria that work on a continuous cycle. And of the dead, the number of which is unknown because the government has changed the definition of the victims of covid-19.

The news of the death of an opera singer, a retired university professor or an elderly artist circulates on social networks, but without the virus being indicated as the cause of death, because otherwise all communication would be censored. In any case, no one has any doubts.

Another priority

The wave of the pandemic is hitting large Chinese cities in the wake of last month’s sudden change of approach, which came after three years of a zero covid strategy. The priority is no longer the virus, but the recovery of the broken down economy.

The spread of the infection is impossible to quantify, first of all because tests are almost no longer carried out in China. The administration structures have been dismantled because the new permissive strategy makes them useless, while the authorities have simply announced that the peak of infections in Beijing has been passed.