In view of the heavy rain in Telangana, all educational institutions will be closed on July 28 tomorrow

Heavy rain expected in Telangana tomorrow July 28 Holiday to all educational institutions

Hyderabad: 27. July (Sahrnews.com)

The state of Telangana has been in the grip of the heaviest rain for the past two weeks 48 Heavy to very heavy rains and flooding conditions are predicted in several districts of the state including Hyderabad during the next few hours.

In view of these rains, on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the state education department announced a holiday for all public and private educational institutions within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week, while Thursday and Friday. A holiday was also declared for all government and private offices.

Later last week, after forecasting the heaviest rain in all the districts of the state for three more days by the meteorological department, the state education department on Saturday. 22 On July, all government and private educational institutions of Telangana state were declared holiday.

In view of the continued intensity of rain and heavy rain and flood situation in many districts of the state, the Telangana government again this Saturday, Wednesday. July 26 And today is Thursday July 27 All the educational institutions of Telangana state had been declared holiday.

Now, in view of the ongoing heavy rain in the state, to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao today July 27 Union Education Minister P. Sabita Nadra Reddy has been directed to extend these holidays to all government and private educational institutions of the state tomorrow Friday. July 28 should also be given a holiday. And in this regard, the necessary orders should be issued immediately.

In view of incessant heavy to very heavy rains in the state, Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has instructed Education Minister Smt. @SabithaIndraTRS to declare holiday to all educational institutions for tomorrow (Friday) and issue necessary orders immediately. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) July 27, 2023

Following this instruction given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to State Education Minister P. Sabita Inder Reddy, Karuna Vakati Secretary Government of Telangana issued a memo no. Memo No: 5104/Prog/II/A1/2023 has been issued. Under which all government and private educational institutions in the state of Telangana tomorrow July 28 It will be a holiday.

It has also been announced to postpone the examinations held yesterday in Osmania University and JNTUH University.

now July 29 Saturday, Ashura Day and Sunday July 30 After the holiday of July 31 The opening of educational institutions in the state will take place from today Monday. If the heavy rain stops.!!

There yesterday July 28 After the declaration of holiday on Thursday, the educational institutions of the state will be closed in the month of July 13 If the optional holiday of Eid Ghadir is also included 14 Boom holidays will be done. Thus, the current month will be academic days only in the state 16 It will be the day itself. Now it will be seen how the education department will treat the loss of these precious educational days of the students. A few private schools are reported to have started the online education system, recalling the Covid outbreak and prolonged lockdown.

