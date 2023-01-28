Yesterday (27th) was the last day of the Spring Festival holiday. Beijing’s major railway stations are expected to arrive at 601,000 passengers throughout the day. In response to the peak return journey after the festival, the Beijing Railway Public Security Bureau deployed police forces in advance to comprehensively purify the security environment in the station area and ensure the safety of returning passengers. Since January 25, the Beijing Railway Public Security Bureau has deployed additional police forces at major railway stations to strengthen patrols and inspections, and to increase the rate of seeing the police in the station area and the rate of police management. At the same time, according to the situation of passengers arriving at the station, police forces will be deployed on the platform, underground passages and exits to maintain order and guide passenger flow. Most of the passengers who arrive at the station late at night choose to take a taxi to leave. In order to prevent solicitation by black cars and avoid passengers being deceived, the Beijing Railway Public Security Bureau continues to strengthen the prevention and control of security at night. The police lights are always on, and the police guard the taxi waiting area 24 hours a day. According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Railway Public Security Bureau, the police stations of major railway stations will actively carry out joint law enforcement with the local urban management and traffic law enforcement departments during the peak return journey after the festival, focusing on cracking down on illegal activities such as illegal travellers, black car solicitation and so on. While the police are on duty and patrolling, they will also intensify their efforts to check and arrest the fugitives on the Internet. Plainclothes police officers will board the trains to severely crack down on illegal acts such as occupying seats, blocking doors, smoking on high-speed trains, getting drunk and making trouble, and stealing travel property. See also New broken water pipeline: flooding in Paderno The railway police remind passengers that if they bring alcoholic drinks on the return journey, they must ensure that the packaging is well sealed and the signs are clear. The cumulative alcohol concentration between 24% and 70% cannot exceed 3000ml. carry. All kinds of fireworks and firecrackers, including cold fireworks, dropped cannons, and smashed cannons, are also prohibited from being checked and carried.

