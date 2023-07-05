In Volyn, a priest deprived an underage schoolgirl of her freedom

In Kovel, in Volyn, the rector of the parish of St. Anne of the Roman Catholic Church committed criminal acts against a minor girl who was on the territory of the religious community.

This is stated in the decision of the Kovel city and district court, reports Kovel media.

The incident happened on June 8, 2023 at around 7 p.m. A sixth-grade student of one of the city’s lyceums was picking cherries on the territory of the Church of St. Anna, located in Kovel on Verbytskogo Street.

“The rector of the parish illegally deprived the girl of her freedom by “binding her body with tape, which was accompanied by the threat of using an object that looked like a weapon in the form of a gun.” – says the court decision.

The investigator of the Kovel district police department, with the approval of the prosecutor of the Kovel district prosecutor’s office, appealed to the court with a request: to apply a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest against the abbot.

The investigator and the prosecutor supported the request. The defense attorney and the suspect did not object to such a preventive measure, but in connection with the need to carry out charitable activities and hold a religious service, they requested night house arrest. Also, the rector of the parish indicated that he does not work and does not have money for a deposit, he ensures his existence at the expense of donations to the church.

It is known from the court decision that the priest is a native of the village of Plebanivka, Vinnytsia region, has no dependent children, is not married, but has not been convicted, there is no information about previous criminal or administrative liability, as well as information about negative characteristics.

Taking the latter into account, investigating judge Oleksiy Shishylin decided to place the suspect under house arrest with a restriction at night, prohibiting him from leaving his home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

We will remind that the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo (Lebid) is under 24-hour house arrest. The courts of the first and second instance chose such a preventive measure for him.

