Heavy hail, winds and rain in Waqarabad district

Thousands of acres of land including mango and other crops were destroyed, farmers were worried

Waqarabad: 19. March

In Waqarabad, Tandoor, Pargi and Kodingal assembly constituencies of Waqarabad district of Telangana state, due to intermittent heavy hailstorm, thunder and heavy rain with strong winds, various places of the district, especially Podur mandal, have been affected for the past three days. Mango crops have been severely damaged in mango orchards in Manegowda, Ankepally, Murpally and Mominpet.

Remember that from Hyderabad 70 Manegowda at a distance of km is famous in the state and across the country for the cultivation of various varieties of mangoes and has a large number of mango orchards. . Muhammad Rafi, a mango trader, said that the mango crop has been severely damaged due to the rain and hail for the last three days. Due to the stormy winds, the mangoes have broken and fallen on the ground. The mangoes on the tree are getting damaged due to the hailstorm. If unseasonal rains continue like this, it will be difficult to recover the cost invested in the mango crop.

A farmer named Reddy of Mauza Airauli said that he had cultivated tomatoes in his field but due to unseasonal rain the entire crop has been damaged. Similarly, various salad crops, millet, maize and other crops have also been destroyed in Waqarabad district. Farmers are worried about the destruction of crops. The affected farmers have demanded from the government to compensate them for the loss of crops.

Officials of the agriculture department are busy estimating crop losses in the district following the directives of state ministers Sabita Indira Reddy and Niranjan Reddy.

Waqarabad district has been recording heavy rain and hailstorm for the past three days. From Friday morning to tomorrow Saturday morning in the district. 240 Millimeters of rain was recorded. Last night also from 2 o’clock in Waqarabad and Tandoor other places it rained. The weather remained dry today.

Remember that March 16 In the afternoon of Waqarabad District, there was heavy hailstorm for an hour in Murpli Mandal and its surroundings, after which the area was presenting a Kashmir-like scene. Snow was seen everywhere. This incident was also in the headlines of the national media. And his videos also went viral on social media. That same night again there was hail and heavy rain in Murpli Mandal, Waqarabad and Tandoor.

On the second day of the hailstorm, State Education Minister Mrs. P. Sabita Indira Reddy and Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, reached Murpli by helicopter and reached the fields to see the damaged crops and fallen hailstones. Expressed regret.

On this occasion, both the ministers said that the government will help the affected farmers and directed District Collector Waqarabad Narayan Reddy to send a detailed report within two days assessing the damage to the crops damaged by hail and rain.

