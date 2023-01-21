I wanted to title this column with the phrase that, for my taste, is the sentence of the week. It was said by the President of Ukraine, Vlodomir Zelenski, regarding the fall of a helicopter on the outskirts of kyiv, between a kindergarten and a 14-story apartment building. In the tragedy, all the occupants of the device died, including the senior staff of the Ministry of the Interior, and some children from the children’s center.

The causes of this accident were attributed to poor visibility and the low altitude at which the Ukrainian pilot was forced to fly to avoid being intercepted by Russian anti-aircraft fire, and the international press covered the “accident”. So Zelenski, in a very effective way because in war the dialectic also fights, pointed out with a lapidary phrase the true culprit of those deaths: Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian president has turned out to be, in addition to a charismatic warrior, a competent leader, capable of producing the forceful phrases expected of a leader in extreme circumstances. He made his debut in this conflict with a statement that went around the world: “Don’t show me the way to flee, send me weapons to defend my country,” he told the politicians of the friendly powers who expected to see him run away when the Russians attacked Ukraine.

Witty people produce aphorisms for history because they know that, as a Latin saying goes, “a short speech fully describes what it proposes.” By the way, after almost a year of this war, we do not know of a single lapidary phrase from Putin that gives a reply to that of his Ukrainian counterpart.

In the past there were politicians who were masters of those immeasurable brevities that remain for history. Phrases far removed from the “wooden language” so typical of today’s public figures, whose speech is equally useful for a torn as for a ripped one. Winston Churchill, for example, could not have been more eloquent when he knew that in World War II, the United Kingdom had the greatest challenge his nation had ever faced: “I have nothing more to offer than blood, effort, sweat and tears ”.

For journalism, these geniuses are a true joy: they give you a good headline, and there is no better way to start a piece than a round sentence in the header. Although these fireworks should not distract us from the harsh reality of the battlefield.

In a little less than a month it will be one year since the beginning of a conflict that we did not give more than a few weeks of news. The Russian army would enter the Ukraine, Putin would put a puppet president in kyiv and the world would look the other way, as we did when he invaded Crimea. It hasn’t been like that. The Ukrainians, led by Zelenski, have stood up to him and the head of the Kremlin has been left with no choice but to apply the barbarism that he developed in Syria.

With ruthless attacks on infrastructure, leaving entire cities without light and trying to freeze the population to death. With the same indiscriminate killings of civilians with which he supported Al Assad. Hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives in Syria, millions had to leave their homes. Because Putin learned there that he could cross all the red lines without the West reacting. But the formidable army that shone in supporting the regime in Damascus has only lost its reputation in Ukraine with a string of failures.

What comes now, with spring and better weather knocking on the doors of a conflict that has lasted longer than expected for Moscow, is crucial. In a matter of days we will know how the Europeans will respond, once it is known what decision Germany (which has the power of veto) takes to the request for the precious Leopard battle tanks, in which kyiv relies as the maximum strategy of pressure on the army from Moscow.

But what is the risk for the West, for the world in fact, of a Putin cornered, no longer able to use the fear of low temperatures and the dark? Will you wield the nuclear threat, the cyberattacks on Western companies, governments, infrastructures, electoral processes? Yes, it is true: in war there are no accidents.