In Wels there are breakfast bags for commuters on Wednesday

The campaign is part of the mobility week in Wels, which started with a well-attended mobility festival on Saturday. Until Friday you can use all evening buses (lines A1 and A2) for free. Making meters is the motto on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. during an accompanied walk by the city’s cultural service starting from the Ledererturm. Students from the Franziskus-Gymnasium will paint the northern Karl-Loy-Straße with street chalk on Friday, so the section of the street will be closed.

