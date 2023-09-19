Home » In Wels there are breakfast bags for commuters on Wednesday
In Wels there are breakfast bags for commuters on Wednesday

The campaign is part of the mobility week in Wels, which started with a well-attended mobility festival on Saturday. Until Friday you can use all evening buses (lines A1 and A2) for free. Making meters is the motto on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. during an accompanied walk by the city’s cultural service starting from the Ledererturm. Students from the Franziskus-Gymnasium will paint the northern Karl-Loy-Straße with street chalk on Friday, so the section of the street will be closed.

