Despite the fact that Valentine’s Day is not celebrated in Colombia, a large part of the trade prepares to serve lovers who decide to celebrate.

Every February 14, the festival of lovers is celebrated all over the world, this holiday is known as Valentine’s Day, and it is where romantics court their partners with flowers, gifts, invitations to dinner, a good movie among other strategies, all to demonstrate the great love they feel for the other person.

In Colombia Valentine’s Day is not celebrated in February, but in September; This party is called the day of love and friendship and it takes place on the third Saturday of September and it is a custom in which friends and lovers express their love and affection through presents and motivations.

According to El Espectador, the celebration of Valentine’s Day represents “15% of Colombia’s annual flower exports, which amount to 5,700 million stems destined mainly for the United States, Japan, Canada and the Netherlands.”

Among the countries that celebrate Valentine’s Day more strongly are: Australia, Canada, the United States, Italy, Spain, Germany, and France.

In Latin America, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Cuba, Venezuela, Ecuador join the celebration of Valentine’s Day on February 14.

In Brazil it is celebrated on June 12.

Countries like India, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, are not used to and may even be prohibited from celebrating Valentine’s Day.