In Yopal, a public recognition hearing for ‘false positives’ will be held – news

The JEP scheduled for September 18 and 19, in Yopal, the Truth Recognition Hearing of the Casanare Subcase – Case 03. In the judicial proceeding, 21 members of the Army, an official from the extinct DAS and two civilians charged with ‘false positives’ ‘ will accept responsibility for participating in the execution of murders and disappearances that were illegitimately presented as combat casualties.

During the hearing, which takes place within the framework of one of the investigations carried out by the Truth Recognition Chamber in six prioritized areas in Case 03, the 24 responsible parties will recognize the war crimes and crimes against humanity charged. In addition, they will refer to the damage caused to the victims, as well as to the criminal organization that was established in the XVI Brigade between 2005 and 2008.

Among those summoned to the public hearing, as indirect authors, are Major General (r) Henry William Torres Escalante, Major (r) Gustavo Enrique Soto Bracamonte and Lieutenant Colonel (r) Henry Hernán Acosta Pardo. The JEP concluded that they participated in the murder of 303 people, in 218 events that occurred in Casanare, Boyacá, Meta and Arauca.

Read also: JEP will hold a public recognition hearing for ‘false positives’ in Yopal on September 18 and 19

Likewise, they have been summoned to judicial proceedings: Cesar Augusto Combita Slava, Jorge Eduwin Gordillo Benitez, Wilfrido Dominguez Marquez, Gildardo Antonio Jimenez Castrillon, Wilson Camargo Tamayo, Jaime Alberto Rivera Mahecha, Edwin Leonardo Toro Ramirez, John Alexander Suancha Florian, Gelver Perez Garcia, Marcolino Puerto Jimenez, Marco Fabian Garcia Cespedes, Miguel Andres Sierra Garcia, Erwin Eduardo Duarte Rojas, Alexander Gonzalez Almario, Wilson Rodriguez Mimisica, Miguel Fernando Ramirez, Zamir Humberto Casallas Valderrama, Fiber Alberto Amaya Ruiz and Orlando Rivas Tovar.

To all of them, the Recognition Chamber attributed the war crime of homicide of a protected person and the crimes against humanity of murder and forced disappearance. And, to some, the war crimes of using children and adolescents to participate in hostilities, as well as the crime against humanity of persecution for gender reasons.

The Truth Recognition Hearing is an opportunity to contribute to the satisfaction and dignity of the victims. As part of the judicial diligence, the 22 top perpetrators and two non-determining participants must go from the written recognition that they already delivered to the JEP magistrate, to a public recognition of the atrocities before justice, the victims and society.

The restorative effects of this public recognition may mean the most direct opportunity that those responsible have to address the victims’ demands for responsibility and truth. Among other things, the defendants must provide detailed truth about individual facts in the terms of their participation in the criminal plan and, in addition, name and accept the damages caused.

For seven months, a group of professional experts from the JEP has worked on preparing this public hearing, both with victims and those appearing. This is a process that leads to achieving diligence that allows publicly sealing a future commitment between those who suffered the damage, those who caused it and society in general, to restore the social fabric fractured by serious crimes.

To date, three restorative preparatory meetings have been held with victims in the city of Yopal, six consultation meetings with representatives of victims, two virtual meetings with representatives of defendants, four preparatory restorative meetings with defendants and one individual preparatory leveling meeting with the last accused.

Of the 26 accused of the crimes committed in Casanare, two officers did not accept responsibility and will be investigated by the Investigation and Accusation Unit (UIA) of the JEP.

Source: Special Jurisdiction for Peace – JEP

