In Yopal, the decree that regulates electoral political advertising was socialized – news

During the seventh Electoral Monitoring Committee led by the mayoress (e) María Fernanda González López and the Municipal Government Secretariat, the MOE and the Personería publicized the repetitive non-attendance of some movements and political parties to the committees .

The Secretary of Government socialized Decree 0221 of July 26, 2023 in which electoral political advertising is regulated, within the restrictions, advertising may not be installed in the following places:

1. Advertising may not be installed within 200 meters of assets declared National Monuments.

2. Where the Municipal Council has prohibited it.

3. On private property, without the consent of the owner.

4. On support poles for electrical and telephone networks, bridges, electrical towers and any infrastructure owned by the State.

5. In recreational places and public space.

6. In public transport vehicles.

As regards the media and advertising companies, they must register with the National Electoral Council on the portal www.cuentasclaras.com.

Candidates for mayor, governorship, councils, assembly and mayors will have the right to up to 40 daily radio spots of a maximum of 20 seconds, which they can distribute on the stations of their choice. However, the spots that stop broadcasting on one day will not be cumulative for later dates.

Regarding the written press, they will have the right to 6 daily notices up to the size of one page. For their part, they may install up to 12 billboards with an area between 8 m2 and 48 m2, with prior authorization from Indev. Regarding the advertising murals, they can make up to 10.

The Decree also prohibits political advertising through loudspeakers, mobile loudspeakers, mobile loudspeakers or amplifiers. It should be noted that the political offices must remove the notices that identify him within the 8 days following October 29.

According to the Court Registrar’s Office, on July 27, 2023, 3 significant groups and 3 political parties had registered in Yopal, including only 2 candidates for Municipal Mayor’s Office.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

