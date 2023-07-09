INAD, the National Index of Digital Homes, is now available for everyone to consult

The National Index of Digital Homes (INAD), www.domiciliodigitale.gov.itgets to the heart of it: starting today, in fact, everyone will be able to consult it through the public area of ​​the site and the PAs that have to send communications with legal value to the citizen will use the certified e-mail address registered in the index.

Registration is optional and those who have not indicated their PEC will continue to receive communications in paper form.

How to register with INAD

Choosing your own digital domicile is simple. First of all, the citizen must already have a certified email address (PEC). Then just log on to the site www.domiciliodigitale.gov.itauthenticate via SPID, CIE or CNS and follow the guided procedure which, in a few minutes, will allow you to register the address.

The following can elect their digital domicile on INAD:

– natural persons who have completed eighteen years of age;

– professionals who carry out a profession not organized in orders, registers or colleges pursuant to law n. 4/2013;

– private law entities not required to be registered in the INI-PEC.

The advantages

Thanks to INAD, communications from the Public Administration, such as tax refunds, tax deductions, assessments, reports of administrative sanctions and so on, are sent in real time, without delays or problems relating to non-delivery, directly to the mailbox indicated by the citizen.

This results in significant savings from reducing paper use and eliminating shipping costs. Furthermore, thanks to the immediate access to the documentation, the citizen does not need to physically retrieve the documents when he is not present at home.

The advantages also concern the Public Administration, which now benefits from a centralized, more efficient, automated and secure communication system. In addition to the timely consultation of the addresses, in fact, the PAs can integrate INAD into their IT systems, using the APIs that are available online

The numbers

INAD currently has around 2.4 million active digital domiciles. In fact, the addresses of professionals enrolled in INI-PEC were also automatically imported to INAD; to these must be added those of the citizens who started to register spontaneously from 6 June.

