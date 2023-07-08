Inamhi predicted the heavy rains, on July 7, in Guayaquil – Diario La Hora

Screenshot of videos shared on social networks.

The intense rain in Guayaquil on the night of this Friday, July 7, has caused flooding.

Roads in the Kennedy, Alborada, Sauces, Guayacanes, Puerto Santa Ana, Vía a la Costa sectors and more present flooding due to the strong rains that Guayaquil lives, the night of this July 7, 2023.

In the neighboring cantons of Durán and Samborondón, the effects of the downpour have also been felt, according to ECU 911 Samborondón, which indicates that, since 18:48, there has been heavy traffic due to flooding.

#Now I Strong rains take the steps of Cerro Santa Ana, in #Guayaquil. pic.twitter.com/eHJ4swbxqw – Ecuador Time (@lahoraecuador) July 8, 2023

⚠️ Attention | He @inamhi_ec reports through satellite monitoring, heavy rains and electrical storms in various sectors of the country, mainly in: ➡️ Guayaquil

➡️ North of the Amazon ❗ They are expected to continue in the next few hours. ✅ Take precautions. pic.twitter.com/wbWINFGHJ2 – Ecuador Risks (@Riesgos_Ec) July 8, 2023

inamhi predicted it

At the beginning of July, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inamhi) warned that until July 10, high intensity rains would be registered with storms and strong gusts of wind in the afternoons and nights.

Inamhi also warned about rains in Quito and the Amazon. (AVV)

